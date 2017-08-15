Looking Back - 1977: “Hips” new flavoured syrup is Apple

Details Published on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Cecil Pittman

The Neepawa Press

80 years ago

Tuesday, August 17, 1937

Peter Slobodian’s house at the north end was badly damaged by fire and water Saturday afternoon. Although a bucket brigade did much to quell the flames before the fire brigade members were able to get the hose connected the long distance to the hydrant, the fire got between the walls and it was some time before it was fully quenched. An overheated stove was said to be the cause of the fire.

70 years ago

Thursday, August 21, 1947

Gordon Arbuckle is reported to have been severely injured in the storm which struck the town and district Monday afternoon. Mr. Arbuckle was in the loft of his barn when the storm struck and blew the roof off the structure. It is stated that he was thrown to the ground and sustained severe injuries. He was taken to the Neepawa General Hospital. The sudden storm of almost cyclonic proportions struck the town and district Monday afternoon about 4 pm. Although the lashing winds and driving rain lasted only 15 minutes, roofs were torn from buildings, gardens levelled and windows broken. Large branches from trees were strewn across town. A portion of the roof of the Locker plant was torn off and the deluge of rain left 3 feet of water in the basement. Much of the crop was flattened by the heavy force of the wind and weight of the rain, it is feared that many of the riper crops will not come back. It’s too early to estimate the extent of the damage.

60 years ago

Thursday, August 15, 1957

The employees of Price Poole Co., employed in the building of the TransCanada pipeline, now residing in Neepawa, are to be commended for their generous gestures in donating a substantial sum of money, a hamper of groceries and other gifts to the widow and family of Bernard Liesch of the Edrans district, who lost his life last Friday in an accident while employed by the company.

50 years ago

Friday, August 11, 1967

Golfers from Virden, Rivers and Minnedosa joined with four members of the Neepawa Golf and Country Club at the local course last week for a regular meeting in the Super Bowl golf competition for this portion of the province. A fifth team had been expected form Shilo, but did not appear for the match. Rivers captured team honours for the day, with a four-man total of 351 for the 18-hole competition. Neepawa finished second with 361, followed by Virden with 369 and Minnedosa with 382. The next outing in the Super Bowl competition is to be at Rivers.

40 years ago

Thursday, August 18, 1977

Bob McClelland and Bill White of McClelland-White Associates Ltd., manufacturers of “Hips” fruit flavoured syrups in Neepawa, are expanding in two ways this year. The two enterprising young men are adding a ninth flavour, apple, to their variety of syrups and are planning on opening a warehouse in Alberta. The factor which makes the partnership’s prosperity and expansion possible is its product and the advantage it has over soda pop, being considerably more economical for consumers. People appear to be catching to the advantages of buying “Hips”, and this awareness among consumers has brought the partnership contracts with large supermarket chains such as Codville (IGA, Loco-mart), MacDonald’s Consolidated (Safeway) and Federated Co-op of Western Canada. Mr. White is happy with the support he and his partner received when first coming to Neepawa, and they are sure that present upward buying trends in the area will continue.

30 years ago

Wednesday, August 19, 1987

RCMP detachments in the area say it’s too early to tell whether changes in the liquor laws, allowing the bars to stay open an hour later, will have an effect on the number of impaired drivers. Corporal Clark of the McCreary detachment said that because the bars in his jurisdiction just started staying open the extra hour last weekend he had no way of knowing if longer hours will really have an effect. In Neepawa, the bars began staying open as soon as the legislation extending hours was passed at the end of July. Constable John Williams, of the Neepawa detachment, said even though the police have been working about a month with the extra hour in effect, he couldn’t say if the extended hours were contributing to an increase in the number of impaired drivers.

20 years ago

Monday, August 18, 1997

A fire early Saturday evening caused minor smoke damage to a one story, wooden frame home on the corner of fourth Avenue and Brydon Street. The fire started after the sole occupant of the house fell asleep, leaving a pot unattended on the stove. Police said the smoke detector went off, but the man slept right through the noise. A neighbour called the fire department.

10 years ago

Monday, August 20, 2007

Neepawa and Carberry fire fighters were unable to save a two story Brookdale home after it was engulfed in flames Tuesday evening. Carberry fire chief, Don Menzies, said no one was home at the time and no one was injured in the Dennis Street fire, reported by neighbours around 7pm. Although the home couldn’t be saved, Menzies said fire fighters, including those from the Spruce Woods Hutterite Colony and community volunteers, were successful in keeping the flames away from neighbouring buildings. The cause of the fire is under investigation.