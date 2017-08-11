Hole in one times two

Left to right: Neepawa-Gladstone Co-op general manager Brian Hedley and Dan Moran of Brandon.

A pair of golfers recently achieved the rarest of feats, the elusive hole-in-one. For one, however, this feat was even sweeter due to the $15,000 prize that came with it. On Monday, July 31, during the annual Touchwood Charity Scramble, Dan Moran of Brandon notched a hole-in-one. He did so on the par three 18th hole at the Neepawa Golf and Country Club. That hole was sponsored by the Neepawa Gladstone Co-op and featured a home renovation prize package, with a value of $15,000 for the first person who was able to hit the one in a million shot. After the event, Neepawa-Gladstone Co-op general manager Brian Hedley presented Dan Moran of Brandon with the prize.Meanwhile, at the Minnedosa Golf and Country Club, Al Bristow notched a similar shot, though it was more about personal pride as opposed to a grand prize. Bristow nailed the ace on Aug. 7, at the 133 yard hole-5, using a seven iron. Congratulations to both golfers on their achievement.