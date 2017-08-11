Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
Manitoba Youth Beef Round-Up 2017

Published on Friday, August 11, 2017
On August 4 to 6, 2017 sixty-nine enthusiastic Manitoba and Saskatchewan Junior Cattle Producers attended the 10 annual Manitoba Youth Beef Roundup in Neepawa, Manitoba. Excitement in the cattle industry brought out a top-notch group of interested cattle producers and 78 head of cattle.

Where else can you attend an event with 69 junior members all working together as teams and in individual competitions, to learn the skills needed in the livestock industry. This is not just any cattle show, it is an all-around event to promote and educate youth to continue in the livestock industry. Our show would not happen without our dedicated sponsors and committee members who have stood behind this Junior All Breeds Show and helped to make it a success.

The weekend started off Friday morning with a presentation from Liz Carey on cattle handling. In the afternoon, the juniors had a chance to try what they learned with a hands-on cattle sorting demonstration and clinic. Friday evening all juniors participated in the Ag Challenge – a fun, hands on challenge where teams work together to complete ten stations related to the cattle industry. This competition is sponsored by Mazer Group and is a great way for juniors to work together, make new friendships, learn something new and have fun while doing it!

On Saturday, the juniors were busy with many different events. In the morning they participated in public speaking, individual judging and attended a presentation by Carmen and Donna Jackson on Advocacy. In the afternoon, the juniors took part in team judging, team fitting, the stockman’s knowledge competition and the pee wees had a demonstration put on by Blair McRae. On Saturday, Ambassador and Scholarship interviews also took place. Saturday evening was wrapped up with the cook-off competition sponsored by Enns Brothers and a slip n’ slide to cool off for the day!

Sunday was show day. Thank-you to our show day judges, Levi Jackson and Jared Glasman. Juniors participated in showmanship classes in the morning and then confirmation classes in the afternoon. We rounded the day off with a parade of champions and a parade of 4-H champions then finished the evening off with awards. Each and every year round-up is a weekend filled with friendships, learning, skills and knowledge. It was once again another successful weekend!

Round-Up 2017 Committee: Lois McRae (Chairperson), Rilla & Travis Hunter, Blair McRae, Andrea Bertholet, Ken Williams, Samantha Rimke, Albert & Michelle Rimke, Candace Johnson, Laura Horner, Melissa McRae, Gracie, Katie & Melissa Falconer, Justin Kristjansson, Adrianne Vandersluis, Carson Rogers, Nanette Glover, Jackie Cavers and Wenda & Naomi Best.

2017 Results:

Showmanship
Sponsored by T Bar Invitational

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention

Senior

Kaitlyn Davey

Samantha Rimke

Intermediate

Bobbi-Jo Foster

Cody Carson

Junior

Emma Falconer

Grace Glover

PeeWee

Kinley Peters

Jackson Best

Individual Judging 
Sponsored by Total Farm Supply

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention

Senior

Samantha Rimke

Levi Rimke

Intermediate

Cody Carson

Taylor Carlson

Junior

Emma Harms

Emily Speers

PeeWee

Jackson Best

Chase Airey

2017 Round-Up Agribition Judging Team
Sponsored by Manitoba Charolais Association
•Levi Rimke, Orianna Hyndman, Kaitlyn Davey, Cindy Jack & Adam Harms

Team Judging

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention

Senior

Levi Rimke & Cindy Jack

Samantha Rimke & Kaitlyn Davey

Intermediate

Cody Carson & Bobbi-Jo Foster

Katie Falconer & Amanda Scott

Junior

Jacyi-Jo Best & Grace Glover

Ty Nykoliation & Teegan Hyndman

PeeWee

Bree Russell & Aklen Abey

Emily Murray & Kinley Peters

Public Speaking

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention

Senior

Samantha Rimke

Kaitlyn Davey

Intermediate

Laine Muir

Talya Stykalo

Junior

Ty Nykoliation

Teegan Hyndman

PeeWee

Chase Airey

Bree Russell

Photography

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention

Senior

Orianna Hyndman

Samantha Rimke

Intermediate

Nolan Glover

Levi Best

Junior

Lane Nykoliation

Brooklyn Hedley

PeeWee

Chase Airey

Emily Murray

Graphic Design

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention

Senior

Naomi Best

Samantha Rimke

Intermediate

Taylor Carlson

Amanda Scott

Junior

Teegan Hyndman

Ty Nykoliation

PeeWee

Bree Russell

Kinley Peters

Art

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention

Senior

Kaitlyn Davey

Orianna Hyndman

Intermediate

Cody Carson

Laine Muir

Junior

Harleigh Carlson

Ty Nykoliation

PeeWee

Bree Russell

Kinley Peters

Scrapbook

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention

Senior

Orianna Hyndman

Naomi Best

Intermediate

Amanda Scott

Wyatt Inglis

Junior

Teegan Hyndman

Ty Nikoliation

PeeWee

Hannon Vandersluis

Chase Airey

Stall Card
Sponsored by Neepawa Banner

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention

Junior

Carson Baker

Emma Falconer

PeeWee

Hannon Vandersluis

Chase Airey

Stockman’s Knowledge
Sponsored by Virden Animal Hospital

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention

Senior

Samantha Rimke

Levi Rimke

Intermediate

Nolan Glover

Talya Stykalo

Junior

Grace Glover

Gerrin Vandersluis

PeeWee

Aklen Abey

  

2017 Bob Gordon Memorial Overall Stockman’s Knowledge Award
Overall Stockman’s Knowledge Award present in memory of Bob Gordon on behalf of the Gordon Family. Bob was a strong supporter of all junior programs.
Winner: Samantha Rimke

Cook-Off
Sponsored by Enns Brothers

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention
 

Team 9

Cindy Jack, Emily Speers, Brooklyn Hedley, Chase Zulyniak and Fisher Cavers

Team 1

Kaitlyn Davey, Cora Baker, Laine Muir, Colton Hillmer and Delaney Vandersluis

Team Grooming

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention
 

Team 4

Samantha Rimke, Gavin Reid, Kaitlyn Harrison, Sierra Inglis, and Tyler Falconer

Team 11

Katie Falconer, Brett Grieve, Jacyi-Jo Best, Teegan Hyndman and Rhett Sigurdson

2017 Round-Up Ambassador

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention
 

Samantha Rimke

Taylor Carlson

2017 Round-Up Scholarship

$1000 Recipient: Naomi Best
$500 Recipients: Levi Rimke & Kaitlyn Davey

2017 Herdsman Award

Falconer Family

2017 All Star Team

Team 6: Nolan Glover, Sam DeRocquigny, Tanner Harms and Aklen Abey

Aggregate
Sponsored by Enns Brothers

Division

Winner

Honourable Mention

Senior

Samantha Rimke

Kaitlyn Davey

Intermediate

Nolan Glover

Cody Carson

Junior

Ty Nykoliation

Teegan Hyndman

PeeWee

Bree Russell

Chase Airey

Confirmation Class Results
Angus Show

Division

Grand Champion

Reserve Grand Champion

Heifer Calf

Levi Best

with CHL Rosebud 17E

Aklen Abey

with Red Abey Melody 701E

Junior Female

Nolan Glover

with Anderson Blackbird 606D

Katie Falconer

with Bennie Lady 603D

Senior Female

Levi Best

with DJCC Rosebud 15X

Lane Nykoliation

with N7’s Heroine 22C

Champion Female

Levi Best

with DJCC Rosebud 15X

Nolan Glover

with Anderson Blackbird 606D

Bull Calf

Lane Nykoliation

with N7’s Angus Valley 45E

Ty Nykoliation

with N7’s Eddie 134E

Hereford Show

Division

Grand Champion

Reserve Grand Champion

Heifer Calf

Teegan Hyndman

with TEEG 434B Waylu 785E

  

Junior Female

Emma Falconer with Rosie

Levi Rimke

with CCR 711D Felicity 59D

Champion Female

Emma Falconer with Rosie

Levi Rimke

with CCR 711D Felicity 59D

Bull Calf

Orianna Hyndman

with CRLY 704 Boeing 747E

  

Simmental

Division

Grand Champion

Reserve Grand Champion

Heifer Calf

Cody Carson

with NAC Harper 13E

Sam de Rocquigny

with Berts Ms Electric 14E

Junior Female

Katie Falconer

with WLB 47Y Fae 334D

Cody Carson with NAC 36D

Senior Female

Alice Rooke

with K+S Cara 472C

  

Champion Female

Katie Falconer

with WLB 47Y Fae 334D

Cody Carson with NAC 36D

Bull Calf

Cody Carson

with NAC Rugar 2E

Alice Rooke with Rooke Ebaniza 2E

Mixed Breed

Division

Grand Champion

Reserve Grand Champion

Heifer Calf

Nolan Glover

with NYK Nadine 7E ET (Limousin)

Kaitlyn Davey

with MTF Emerald (Limousin)

Junior Female

Amanda Scott

with Amaglen Diva (Limousin)

Naomi Best

with TWD Dirty Dancer (Limousin)

Senior Female

Brett Grieve

with SKW Popcorn 109C (Charolais)

  

Champion Female

Brett Grieve

with SKW Popcorn 109C (Charolais)

Amanda Scott

with Amaglen Diva (Limousin)

Bull Calf

Brett Grieve

with Clippers Edwin 109E (Charolais)

  

Commercial Show

Division

Grand Champion

Reserve Grand Champion

Heifer Calf

Gracie Falconer with Minnie

Kaitlyn Davey with Ella

Junior Female

Kaitlyn Davey

Emily Speers

Senior Female

Gracie Falconer with Fancy

Laine Muir with Lady Carrot

Champion Female

Gracie Falconer with Fancy

Kaitlyn Davey

Bull Calf

Laine Muir with Sir Nickels

Anthony Harrison with Fudge

Fat Steer Show

Grand Champion

Reserve Grand Champion

Wyatt Inglis

Electra Breault
