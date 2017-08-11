Manitoba Youth Beef Round-Up 2017
- Details
- Published on Friday, August 11, 2017
Submitted
The Neepawa Banner
On August 4 to 6, 2017 sixty-nine enthusiastic Manitoba and Saskatchewan Junior Cattle Producers attended the 10 annual Manitoba Youth Beef Roundup in Neepawa, Manitoba. Excitement in the cattle industry brought out a top-notch group of interested cattle producers and 78 head of cattle.
Where else can you attend an event with 69 junior members all working together as teams and in individual competitions, to learn the skills needed in the livestock industry. This is not just any cattle show, it is an all-around event to promote and educate youth to continue in the livestock industry. Our show would not happen without our dedicated sponsors and committee members who have stood behind this Junior All Breeds Show and helped to make it a success.
The weekend started off Friday morning with a presentation from Liz Carey on cattle handling. In the afternoon, the juniors had a chance to try what they learned with a hands-on cattle sorting demonstration and clinic. Friday evening all juniors participated in the Ag Challenge – a fun, hands on challenge where teams work together to complete ten stations related to the cattle industry. This competition is sponsored by Mazer Group and is a great way for juniors to work together, make new friendships, learn something new and have fun while doing it!
On Saturday, the juniors were busy with many different events. In the morning they participated in public speaking, individual judging and attended a presentation by Carmen and Donna Jackson on Advocacy. In the afternoon, the juniors took part in team judging, team fitting, the stockman’s knowledge competition and the pee wees had a demonstration put on by Blair McRae. On Saturday, Ambassador and Scholarship interviews also took place. Saturday evening was wrapped up with the cook-off competition sponsored by Enns Brothers and a slip n’ slide to cool off for the day!
Sunday was show day. Thank-you to our show day judges, Levi Jackson and Jared Glasman. Juniors participated in showmanship classes in the morning and then confirmation classes in the afternoon. We rounded the day off with a parade of champions and a parade of 4-H champions then finished the evening off with awards. Each and every year round-up is a weekend filled with friendships, learning, skills and knowledge. It was once again another successful weekend!
Round-Up 2017 Committee: Lois McRae (Chairperson), Rilla & Travis Hunter, Blair McRae, Andrea Bertholet, Ken Williams, Samantha Rimke, Albert & Michelle Rimke, Candace Johnson, Laura Horner, Melissa McRae, Gracie, Katie & Melissa Falconer, Justin Kristjansson, Adrianne Vandersluis, Carson Rogers, Nanette Glover, Jackie Cavers and Wenda & Naomi Best.
2017 Results:
Showmanship
Sponsored by T Bar Invitational
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Senior
|
Kaitlyn Davey
|
Samantha Rimke
|
Intermediate
|
Bobbi-Jo Foster
|
Cody Carson
|
Junior
|
Emma Falconer
|
Grace Glover
|
PeeWee
|
Kinley Peters
|
Jackson Best
Individual Judging
Sponsored by Total Farm Supply
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Senior
|
Samantha Rimke
|
Levi Rimke
|
Intermediate
|
Cody Carson
|
Taylor Carlson
|
Junior
|
Emma Harms
|
Emily Speers
|
PeeWee
|
Jackson Best
|
Chase Airey
2017 Round-Up Agribition Judging Team
Sponsored by Manitoba Charolais Association
•Levi Rimke, Orianna Hyndman, Kaitlyn Davey, Cindy Jack & Adam Harms
Team Judging
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Senior
|
Levi Rimke & Cindy Jack
|
Samantha Rimke & Kaitlyn Davey
|
Intermediate
|
Cody Carson & Bobbi-Jo Foster
|
Katie Falconer & Amanda Scott
|
Junior
|
Jacyi-Jo Best & Grace Glover
|
Ty Nykoliation & Teegan Hyndman
|
PeeWee
|
Bree Russell & Aklen Abey
|
Emily Murray & Kinley Peters
Public Speaking
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Senior
|
Samantha Rimke
|
Kaitlyn Davey
|
Intermediate
|
Laine Muir
|
Talya Stykalo
|
Junior
|
Ty Nykoliation
|
Teegan Hyndman
|
PeeWee
|
Chase Airey
|
Bree Russell
Photography
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Senior
|
Orianna Hyndman
|
Samantha Rimke
|
Intermediate
|
Nolan Glover
|
Levi Best
|
Junior
|
Lane Nykoliation
|
Brooklyn Hedley
|
PeeWee
|
Chase Airey
|
Emily Murray
Graphic Design
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Senior
|
Naomi Best
|
Samantha Rimke
|
Intermediate
|
Taylor Carlson
|
Amanda Scott
|
Junior
|
Teegan Hyndman
|
Ty Nykoliation
|
PeeWee
|
Bree Russell
|
Kinley Peters
Art
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Senior
|
Kaitlyn Davey
|
Orianna Hyndman
|
Intermediate
|
Cody Carson
|
Laine Muir
|
Junior
|
Harleigh Carlson
|
Ty Nykoliation
|
PeeWee
|
Bree Russell
|
Kinley Peters
Scrapbook
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Senior
|
Orianna Hyndman
|
Naomi Best
|
Intermediate
|
Amanda Scott
|
Wyatt Inglis
|
Junior
|
Teegan Hyndman
|
Ty Nikoliation
|
PeeWee
|
Hannon Vandersluis
|
Chase Airey
Stall Card
Sponsored by Neepawa Banner
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Junior
|
Carson Baker
|
Emma Falconer
|
PeeWee
|
Hannon Vandersluis
|
Chase Airey
Stockman’s Knowledge
Sponsored by Virden Animal Hospital
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Senior
|
Samantha Rimke
|
Levi Rimke
|
Intermediate
|
Nolan Glover
|
Talya Stykalo
|
Junior
|
Grace Glover
|
Gerrin Vandersluis
|
PeeWee
|
Aklen Abey
2017 Bob Gordon Memorial Overall Stockman’s Knowledge Award
Overall Stockman’s Knowledge Award present in memory of Bob Gordon on behalf of the Gordon Family. Bob was a strong supporter of all junior programs.
Winner: Samantha Rimke
Cook-Off
Sponsored by Enns Brothers
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Team 9
Cindy Jack, Emily Speers, Brooklyn Hedley, Chase Zulyniak and Fisher Cavers
|
Team 1
Kaitlyn Davey, Cora Baker, Laine Muir, Colton Hillmer and Delaney Vandersluis
Team Grooming
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Team 4
Samantha Rimke, Gavin Reid, Kaitlyn Harrison, Sierra Inglis, and Tyler Falconer
|
Team 11
Katie Falconer, Brett Grieve, Jacyi-Jo Best, Teegan Hyndman and Rhett Sigurdson
2017 Round-Up Ambassador
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Samantha Rimke
|
Taylor Carlson
2017 Round-Up Scholarship
$1000 Recipient: Naomi Best
$500 Recipients: Levi Rimke & Kaitlyn Davey
2017 Herdsman Award
Falconer Family
2017 All Star Team
Team 6: Nolan Glover, Sam DeRocquigny, Tanner Harms and Aklen Abey
Aggregate
Sponsored by Enns Brothers
|
Division
|
Winner
|
Honourable Mention
|
Senior
|
Samantha Rimke
|
Kaitlyn Davey
|
Intermediate
|
Nolan Glover
|
Cody Carson
|
Junior
|
Ty Nykoliation
|
Teegan Hyndman
|
PeeWee
|
Bree Russell
|
Chase Airey
Confirmation Class Results
Angus Show
|
Division
|
Grand Champion
|
Reserve Grand Champion
|
Heifer Calf
|
Levi Best
with CHL Rosebud 17E
|
Aklen Abey
with Red Abey Melody 701E
|
Junior Female
|
Nolan Glover
with Anderson Blackbird 606D
|
Katie Falconer
with Bennie Lady 603D
|
Senior Female
|
Levi Best
with DJCC Rosebud 15X
|
Lane Nykoliation
with N7’s Heroine 22C
|
Champion Female
|
Levi Best
with DJCC Rosebud 15X
|
Nolan Glover
with Anderson Blackbird 606D
|
Bull Calf
|
Lane Nykoliation
with N7’s Angus Valley 45E
|
Ty Nykoliation
with N7’s Eddie 134E
Hereford Show
|
Division
|
Grand Champion
|
Reserve Grand Champion
|
Heifer Calf
|
Teegan Hyndman
with TEEG 434B Waylu 785E
|
Junior Female
|
Emma Falconer with Rosie
|
Levi Rimke
with CCR 711D Felicity 59D
|
Champion Female
|
Emma Falconer with Rosie
|
Levi Rimke
with CCR 711D Felicity 59D
|
Bull Calf
|
Orianna Hyndman
with CRLY 704 Boeing 747E
Simmental
|
Division
|
Grand Champion
|
Reserve Grand Champion
|
Heifer Calf
|
Cody Carson
with NAC Harper 13E
|
Sam de Rocquigny
with Berts Ms Electric 14E
|
Junior Female
|
Katie Falconer
with WLB 47Y Fae 334D
|
Cody Carson with NAC 36D
|
Senior Female
|
Alice Rooke
with K+S Cara 472C
|
Champion Female
|
Katie Falconer
with WLB 47Y Fae 334D
|
Cody Carson with NAC 36D
|
Bull Calf
|
Cody Carson
with NAC Rugar 2E
|
Alice Rooke with Rooke Ebaniza 2E
Mixed Breed
|
Division
|
Grand Champion
|
Reserve Grand Champion
|
Heifer Calf
|
Nolan Glover
with NYK Nadine 7E ET (Limousin)
|
Kaitlyn Davey
with MTF Emerald (Limousin)
|
Junior Female
|
Amanda Scott
with Amaglen Diva (Limousin)
|
Naomi Best
with TWD Dirty Dancer (Limousin)
|
Senior Female
|
Brett Grieve
with SKW Popcorn 109C (Charolais)
|
Champion Female
|
Brett Grieve
with SKW Popcorn 109C (Charolais)
|
Amanda Scott
with Amaglen Diva (Limousin)
|
Bull Calf
|
Brett Grieve
with Clippers Edwin 109E (Charolais)
Commercial Show
|
Division
|
Grand Champion
|
Reserve Grand Champion
|
Heifer Calf
|
Gracie Falconer with Minnie
|
Kaitlyn Davey with Ella
|
Junior Female
|
Kaitlyn Davey
|
Emily Speers
|
Senior Female
|
Gracie Falconer with Fancy
|
Laine Muir with Lady Carrot
|
Champion Female
|
Gracie Falconer with Fancy
|
Kaitlyn Davey
|
Bull Calf
|
Laine Muir with Sir Nickels
|
Anthony Harrison with Fudge
Fat Steer Show
|
Grand Champion
|
Reserve Grand Champion
|
Wyatt Inglis
|
Electra Breault