Manitoba Youth Beef Round-Up 2017

Details Published on Friday, August 11, 2017

The Neepawa Banner

On August 4 to 6, 2017 sixty-nine enthusiastic Manitoba and Saskatchewan Junior Cattle Producers attended the 10 annual Manitoba Youth Beef Roundup in Neepawa, Manitoba. Excitement in the cattle industry brought out a top-notch group of interested cattle producers and 78 head of cattle.

Where else can you attend an event with 69 junior members all working together as teams and in individual competitions, to learn the skills needed in the livestock industry. This is not just any cattle show, it is an all-around event to promote and educate youth to continue in the livestock industry. Our show would not happen without our dedicated sponsors and committee members who have stood behind this Junior All Breeds Show and helped to make it a success.

The weekend started off Friday morning with a presentation from Liz Carey on cattle handling. In the afternoon, the juniors had a chance to try what they learned with a hands-on cattle sorting demonstration and clinic. Friday evening all juniors participated in the Ag Challenge – a fun, hands on challenge where teams work together to complete ten stations related to the cattle industry. This competition is sponsored by Mazer Group and is a great way for juniors to work together, make new friendships, learn something new and have fun while doing it!

On Saturday, the juniors were busy with many different events. In the morning they participated in public speaking, individual judging and attended a presentation by Carmen and Donna Jackson on Advocacy. In the afternoon, the juniors took part in team judging, team fitting, the stockman’s knowledge competition and the pee wees had a demonstration put on by Blair McRae. On Saturday, Ambassador and Scholarship interviews also took place. Saturday evening was wrapped up with the cook-off competition sponsored by Enns Brothers and a slip n’ slide to cool off for the day!

Sunday was show day. Thank-you to our show day judges, Levi Jackson and Jared Glasman. Juniors participated in showmanship classes in the morning and then confirmation classes in the afternoon. We rounded the day off with a parade of champions and a parade of 4-H champions then finished the evening off with awards. Each and every year round-up is a weekend filled with friendships, learning, skills and knowledge. It was once again another successful weekend!

Round-Up 2017 Committee: Lois McRae (Chairperson), Rilla & Travis Hunter, Blair McRae, Andrea Bertholet, Ken Williams, Samantha Rimke, Albert & Michelle Rimke, Candace Johnson, Laura Horner, Melissa McRae, Gracie, Katie & Melissa Falconer, Justin Kristjansson, Adrianne Vandersluis, Carson Rogers, Nanette Glover, Jackie Cavers and Wenda & Naomi Best.

2017 Results:

Showmanship

Sponsored by T Bar Invitational

Division Winner Honourable Mention Senior Kaitlyn Davey Samantha Rimke Intermediate Bobbi-Jo Foster Cody Carson Junior Emma Falconer Grace Glover PeeWee Kinley Peters Jackson Best

Individual Judging

Sponsored by Total Farm Supply

Division Winner Honourable Mention Senior Samantha Rimke Levi Rimke Intermediate Cody Carson Taylor Carlson Junior Emma Harms Emily Speers PeeWee Jackson Best Chase Airey

2017 Round-Up Agribition Judging Team

Sponsored by Manitoba Charolais Association

•Levi Rimke, Orianna Hyndman, Kaitlyn Davey, Cindy Jack & Adam Harms

Team Judging

Division Winner Honourable Mention Senior Levi Rimke & Cindy Jack Samantha Rimke & Kaitlyn Davey Intermediate Cody Carson & Bobbi-Jo Foster Katie Falconer & Amanda Scott Junior Jacyi-Jo Best & Grace Glover Ty Nykoliation & Teegan Hyndman PeeWee Bree Russell & Aklen Abey Emily Murray & Kinley Peters

Public Speaking

Division Winner Honourable Mention Senior Samantha Rimke Kaitlyn Davey Intermediate Laine Muir Talya Stykalo Junior Ty Nykoliation Teegan Hyndman PeeWee Chase Airey Bree Russell

Photography

Division Winner Honourable Mention Senior Orianna Hyndman Samantha Rimke Intermediate Nolan Glover Levi Best Junior Lane Nykoliation Brooklyn Hedley PeeWee Chase Airey Emily Murray

Graphic Design

Division Winner Honourable Mention Senior Naomi Best Samantha Rimke Intermediate Taylor Carlson Amanda Scott Junior Teegan Hyndman Ty Nykoliation PeeWee Bree Russell Kinley Peters

Art

Division Winner Honourable Mention Senior Kaitlyn Davey Orianna Hyndman Intermediate Cody Carson Laine Muir Junior Harleigh Carlson Ty Nykoliation PeeWee Bree Russell Kinley Peters

Scrapbook

Division Winner Honourable Mention Senior Orianna Hyndman Naomi Best Intermediate Amanda Scott Wyatt Inglis Junior Teegan Hyndman Ty Nikoliation PeeWee Hannon Vandersluis Chase Airey

Stall Card

Sponsored by Neepawa Banner

Division Winner Honourable Mention Junior Carson Baker Emma Falconer PeeWee Hannon Vandersluis Chase Airey

Stockman’s Knowledge

Sponsored by Virden Animal Hospital

Division Winner Honourable Mention Senior Samantha Rimke Levi Rimke Intermediate Nolan Glover Talya Stykalo Junior Grace Glover Gerrin Vandersluis PeeWee Aklen Abey

2017 Bob Gordon Memorial Overall Stockman’s Knowledge Award

Overall Stockman’s Knowledge Award present in memory of Bob Gordon on behalf of the Gordon Family. Bob was a strong supporter of all junior programs.

Winner: Samantha Rimke

Cook-Off

Sponsored by Enns Brothers

Division Winner Honourable Mention Team 9 Cindy Jack, Emily Speers, Brooklyn Hedley, Chase Zulyniak and Fisher Cavers Team 1 Kaitlyn Davey, Cora Baker, Laine Muir, Colton Hillmer and Delaney Vandersluis

Team Grooming

Division Winner Honourable Mention Team 4 Samantha Rimke, Gavin Reid, Kaitlyn Harrison, Sierra Inglis, and Tyler Falconer Team 11 Katie Falconer, Brett Grieve, Jacyi-Jo Best, Teegan Hyndman and Rhett Sigurdson

2017 Round-Up Ambassador

Division Winner Honourable Mention Samantha Rimke Taylor Carlson

2017 Round-Up Scholarship

$1000 Recipient: Naomi Best

$500 Recipients: Levi Rimke & Kaitlyn Davey

2017 Herdsman Award

Falconer Family

2017 All Star Team

Team 6: Nolan Glover, Sam DeRocquigny, Tanner Harms and Aklen Abey

Aggregate

Sponsored by Enns Brothers

Division Winner Honourable Mention Senior Samantha Rimke Kaitlyn Davey Intermediate Nolan Glover Cody Carson Junior Ty Nykoliation Teegan Hyndman PeeWee Bree Russell Chase Airey

Confirmation Class Results

Angus Show

Division Grand Champion Reserve Grand Champion Heifer Calf Levi Best with CHL Rosebud 17E Aklen Abey with Red Abey Melody 701E Junior Female Nolan Glover with Anderson Blackbird 606D Katie Falconer with Bennie Lady 603D Senior Female Levi Best with DJCC Rosebud 15X Lane Nykoliation with N7’s Heroine 22C Champion Female Levi Best with DJCC Rosebud 15X Nolan Glover with Anderson Blackbird 606D Bull Calf Lane Nykoliation with N7’s Angus Valley 45E Ty Nykoliation with N7’s Eddie 134E

Hereford Show

Division Grand Champion Reserve Grand Champion Heifer Calf Teegan Hyndman with TEEG 434B Waylu 785E Junior Female Emma Falconer with Rosie Levi Rimke with CCR 711D Felicity 59D Champion Female Emma Falconer with Rosie Levi Rimke with CCR 711D Felicity 59D Bull Calf Orianna Hyndman with CRLY 704 Boeing 747E

Simmental

Division Grand Champion Reserve Grand Champion Heifer Calf Cody Carson with NAC Harper 13E Sam de Rocquigny with Berts Ms Electric 14E Junior Female Katie Falconer with WLB 47Y Fae 334D Cody Carson with NAC 36D Senior Female Alice Rooke with K+S Cara 472C Champion Female Katie Falconer with WLB 47Y Fae 334D Cody Carson with NAC 36D Bull Calf Cody Carson with NAC Rugar 2E Alice Rooke with Rooke Ebaniza 2E

Mixed Breed

Division Grand Champion Reserve Grand Champion Heifer Calf Nolan Glover with NYK Nadine 7E ET (Limousin) Kaitlyn Davey with MTF Emerald (Limousin) Junior Female Amanda Scott with Amaglen Diva (Limousin) Naomi Best with TWD Dirty Dancer (Limousin) Senior Female Brett Grieve with SKW Popcorn 109C (Charolais) Champion Female Brett Grieve with SKW Popcorn 109C (Charolais) Amanda Scott with Amaglen Diva (Limousin) Bull Calf Brett Grieve with Clippers Edwin 109E (Charolais)

Commercial Show

Division Grand Champion Reserve Grand Champion Heifer Calf Gracie Falconer with Minnie Kaitlyn Davey with Ella Junior Female Kaitlyn Davey Emily Speers Senior Female Gracie Falconer with Fancy Laine Muir with Lady Carrot Champion Female Gracie Falconer with Fancy Kaitlyn Davey Bull Calf Laine Muir with Sir Nickels Anthony Harrison with Fudge

Fat Steer Show