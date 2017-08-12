Neepawa MYJC closing for the season

Details Published on Saturday, August 12, 2017

Melissa McFarlane

Youth Engagement Leader

As summer begins to slowly wind down, so does the program at the Neepawa Manitoba Youth Job Centre (MYJC). As the Youth Engagement Leader, I’d like to thank a number of people for their support throughout our successful season.

To begin with, a big thank-you goes out to my sponsoring committee, Marilyn Crewe, who has been very supportive of the MYJC program. As well, many thanks are due to the numerous employers, both businesses and homeowners, who have placed job orders with the centre this summer. Your participation in the job referral service provides youth and students in our community with the opportunity to gain work experience and an income! Thank-you to all of the volunteers who helped out at any of our events, and to the community members who attended our events! The MYJC Program depends on the partnership with community members, and our success is due largely to you! Thanks!Last but not least, a huge thank-you goes out to the students and youth who registered with the centre. We hope that your job search continues to be successful!

The MYJC Offices close for the season on Friday, Aug 18. We will re-open in May of 2018, so be sure to look for us in spring! If you have any last minute questions about the MYJC and its services, please don’t hesitate to call me at (204) 841-1294. Enjoy the rest of your summer!