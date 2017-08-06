Search underway for missing couple

Details Published on Sunday, August 6, 2017

RCMP Media Release

Neepawa Banner

Neepawa RCMP are looking for missing elderly couple. On Aug. 6, 2017, at 1:00 am, the Neepawa RCMP received a report of a missing elderly couple from the community. Vera Barber, 83-years-old, and her husband Gerald, 92-years-old, were last seen at the Neepawa hospital on August 5 at 2:00 pm when Vera arrived to pick up Gerald.

Gerald is described as Caucasian in appearance, 5’4”, 115 pounds, thin build, grey balding hair and last seen wearing an army green zip up fleece. Gerald left the hospital with his walker.

Vera Barber is described as Caucasian in appearance, 5’2”, 130 pounds, with short grey hair. She walks with a very distinct left side limp. She was last seen wearing a light colored short sleeve shirt and capri pants.

The couple was last seen driving away in their 2012 sage green colored Honda CRV with Manitoba plate VAA 650.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Neepawa RCMP at 204-476-7338, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).