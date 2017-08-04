Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
Click on the logos above to read our digital editions

Scales and Tails benefits local animals

Details
Published on Friday, August 4, 2017
Share

IMG 1966

Photos by Robert (Bob) Clark
Twelve-year-old Mackenzie Clark and his dog Shaggy. Clark has two rescue dogs, Shaggy and Henry.

By Kira McCormick-Adema
The Neepawa Banner

From April 22 till the end of July 2017, 12-year-old Mackenzie (Mac) Clark has held a fundraiser to help out a humane society in Brandon. Mackenzie has a great love for animals and enjoys the time with them, says his dad, Bob Clark, a teacher in Carberry.

Mackenzie is very happy with how the fundraiser, called Scales and Tails, went. He was excited because he went to a Me to We camp in Ontario and found out how to make his event better and more successful. Clark’s goal was to reach a total of $3,500 and the final total amount he raised this year was $3,950. Overall, he has raised a total of $19,000 over the years that the fundraiser has been going on. Hoping to be bigger and better for next year, Mackenzie is going back to Me to We this year and hopefully will get more ideas on how to make that possible. His Grandma, Phyllis Clark who lives in Neepawa, says she is proud of her grandson for doing this.
Mackenzie has good support from the other kids at school and around the community. He had 10 other bikers that joined him in his bike during the fundraiser.  He made a goal for himself of 150 km to bike for Canada’s 150 birthday. His final total was 500 km that he biked; he accomplished this by riding his bike to school everyday and other activities as well. In some form or capacity the fundraiser will happen again.

Pal Group
Tru Hardware
Creasy
Bill Klassen
Forman Honda
Rob Waddell
Hylife
Mortgage Centre
Brandon Used Cars
Dr. Murray
 