Out of Helen's kitchen - The 1950's

Details Published on Saturday, August 5, 2017

Helen Drysdale

The Neepawa

With the onset of the post-war “baby boom,” women dedicated themselves to caring for their growing families. In 1946, Earl Tupper introduced his legendary airtight seals patterned after the inverted rim on a can of paint which prevented food from drying out, wilting or losing its flavour in the refrigerator.

As well Tupper’s plastic products such as the Wonderlier Bowl and Bell Tumbler offered a distinctive benefit that traditional food containers did not: they were lighter and less likely to break than traditional glass and crockery. Tupper’s products didn’t sell well in retail outlets, primarily because consumers needed demonstrations in order to understand how they worked. Home parties seemed a fit. Home parties came at a time when women came back from working during World War II only to be told to “go back to the kitchen”. Selling Tupper ware seemed like an appealling career. The Tupperware hostess was given a prize as an incentive to sell the products. The more sales were made at her home party, the bigger the prize. And as these prizes increased in value, the more home parties were hosted, some lavish and outlandishly themed parties. The “Tupperized” kitchen was born- a kitchen that was well organized and neat. The Party Bowl kept macaroni and egg salads fresh, while The Pie Taker provided easy transportation for homemade desserts. This was ‘the modern way to shop’. The Tupperware parties also gave women a time to socialize, learn new recipes and affordable containers. I still have my Tupperware from my wedding shower, 44 years ago. It just doesn’t wear out! Today’s recipes come from Tupperware or use Tupperware containers and will help battle the summer heat.

Orange creamsicles

Ingredients:

1 cup orange juice -fresh or frozen

3 tablespoons honey

1 1/2 cups melted/very soft vanilla ice cream

Mix juice and honey together. Gently fold in soft ice cream.

Pour into lollitups and freeze until firm.

Peach creamsicles

2 peaches, ripe

1 1/2 cup peach nectar

1 1/2 cups vanilla greek yogurt

In the Quick Chef mix together all the ingredients until well blended.

Pour mixture into lollitups and freeze.

Blueberry lemon popsicles

1 cup frozen or fresh blueberries

1 cup lemonade

1 cup blueberry yogurt

Mix the lemonade and yogurt together. Add the blueberries.

Pour into lollitups and freeze.

Raspberry freeze

1 envelope Dream Whip

1 package cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup milk

1 package 300g frozen raspberries, thawed and drained

Prepare Dream Whip as directed. Beat cream cheese, sugar and milk until soft and light, fold in raspberries. Gently fold berry mixture into topping. Spread into a lightly oiled Tupperware mold, the (smaller one) and freeze for 3 hours or overnight. One hour before serving place in refrigerator. Invert on serving platter.

Garnish with fresh raspberries if available.