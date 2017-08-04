Volunteers needed for mental health walk

Details Published on Friday, August 4, 2017

Kira McCormick - Adema

The Neepawa Banner

Five community members came together after an unfortunate circumstance of a suicide, that want to help others be aware. They called the group Miles for Mental Health and they are hoping to get people to do physical activity to help them with their mental health.

Their first event is on Sunday, August 20 at 8:30am, followed by a comedian who has Bipolar Disorder, called Big Daddy Tazz, which starts at 10:30 am. Participants in the Miles for Mental Health walk get to watch for free, and community members are asked to make a small donation of $10 or more.

Diane Martin, the event coordinator/registration chair, says that it is important to participate in order to raise awareness.

The event does not have enough volunteers yet; they specifically need volunteers to be spotters. The spotters will have a spot to be and will assist participants if they need help with directions, etc.

The proceeds from the event go to SPIN, Suicide Prevention Implementations Network, which has smaller programs inside of the community. All the proceeds from the event will stay in the local SPIN programs.

The route for the event starts down at the Flats, no matter which of the four levels you are doing, the 1k, 5k walk, 5k run, or the 10k run. The 1k walk goes around the Flats in Neepawa. The 5k walk and run go from the Flats up towards the hospital, then down and around the hospital to the cemetery, around the cemetery and back to the flats. The 10k runners will do the 5k course twice.

To register, contact Diane Martin, (204) 841-0931, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on the Miles for Mental Health Facebook. The event is a non-registered event it is a fun run. Early bird registration ends on August 10, entry includes a tee shirt, breakfast donated by local businesses, and to go see the entertainment. Under the age of five is free.