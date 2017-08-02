The castle on the hill

“The castle”, the three-story home completed in 1895 on the top of the Town hill, was home to John A. Davidson, one of Neepawa’s founders. The family hosted many parties and dances in their mansion of 46 rooms that included a ballroom, a billiard room, a drawing room, a large formal dining room and an impressive tower.

The wide verandas on three sides of the home overlooked a beautifully landscaped yard that featured flower beds, walkways and trees along with a private tennis court and stable.

In 1916, the Guinn family purchased the home, owning it for an extended period. In subsequent years, the property was broken up in order to build a half-dozen more houses. The Castle is scheduled for demolition in the near future