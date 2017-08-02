YHRR Car Show featured 65 show stoppers

Details Published on Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press

The Yellowhead Roadrunner Auto Club (YHRR) hosted its summer Car Show at the Neepawa-Gladstone Co-op grocery store, on Friday, July 28. The car show was organized by the club, in advance of their annual Runway Drags at the Neepawa Airport. Sixty-five different types of vintage vehicles and racers filled the parking lot. Above: A top fuel dragster was showcased at the car show. Top right: A 1967 Volkswagen Type 3, owned by Don Morrison of Minnedosa. Bottom right: A restored 1930 Ford Model A, owned by Darcy Mitchler, of Brookdale. Additional pictures from the car show and the runway drags will appear in the Friday, Aug 4 edition of the Neepawa Banner.