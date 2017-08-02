YHRR Car Show featured 65 show stoppers
- Details
- Published on Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Eoin Devereux
The Neepawa Press
The Yellowhead Roadrunner Auto Club (YHRR) hosted its summer Car Show at the Neepawa-Gladstone Co-op grocery store, on Friday, July 28. The car show was organized by the club, in advance of their annual Runway Drags at the Neepawa Airport. Sixty-five different types of vintage vehicles and racers filled the parking lot. Above: A top fuel dragster was showcased at the car show. Top right: A 1967 Volkswagen Type 3, owned by Don Morrison of Minnedosa. Bottom right: A restored 1930 Ford Model A, owned by Darcy Mitchler, of Brookdale. Additional pictures from the car show and the runway drags will appear in the Friday, Aug 4 edition of the Neepawa Banner.