Farmery fish fry fundraiser

Details Published on Saturday, July 29, 2017

John Drinkwater

The Neepawa Banner

On Friday, July 21 the first ever Farmery Fish Fry Fundraiser took place outside their Estate Brewery. Over 300 people from all age groups attended and enjoyed the event, despite storm warnings. Gate proceeds were being donated to St. Dominic’s Roman Catholic Church. They recently had extensive work on their roof.

Farmery co-owner, Lawrence Warwaruk said, “ We wish to become more involved in the community. This will be the first of many such fundraisers.” There is video available on NACTV.