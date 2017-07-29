Farmery fish fry fundraiser
- Details
- Published on Saturday, July 29, 2017
John Drinkwater
The Neepawa Banner
On Friday, July 21 the first ever Farmery Fish Fry Fundraiser took place outside their Estate Brewery. Over 300 people from all age groups attended and enjoyed the event, despite storm warnings. Gate proceeds were being donated to St. Dominic’s Roman Catholic Church. They recently had extensive work on their roof.
Farmery co-owner, Lawrence Warwaruk said, “ We wish to become more involved in the community. This will be the first of many such fundraisers.” There is video available on NACTV.