Province announces municipal road improvement program projects

Details Published on Friday, July 28, 2017

Province of Manitoba

The Manitoba government is investing $12 million for municipal roads. On Tuesday, July 25, Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke, made the announcement on the new investment, along with Chris Goertzen, president, Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM), and RM of Rockwood reeve Jim Campbell.

The Municipal Road Improvement Program was developed in partnership with the AMM and provides 50/50 cost-shared funding for municipal road projects including the cost of new road construction and road renewal projects to extend the useful life of a road. A total of 188 projects were approved in 2017 in 99 municipalities.

“Investments in our road and transportation infrastructure ensure that both goods and services continue to flow efficiently throughout our province,” said Minister Clarke. “Our government recognizes the importance of investing in our municipal infrastructure, which helps foster long-term, sustainable growth for our communities.”

“The AMM is pleased to be a partner with the Province of Manitoba in selecting these critical infrastructure projects under the Municipal Road Improvement Program,” noted Goertzen. “While the projects range from main streets to back lanes, and from campground roads to industrial park corridors, all have one thing in common – they will positively impact the citizens in their respective communities.”

Projects were evaluated against key outcomes that address increased economic activity, extended asset life, improved public safety, and regional or community impact, added Clarke.

This funding is in addition to the $747 million that Manitoba Infrastructure has budgeted for roads, highways, bridges and flood protection outside of Winnipeg for capital maintenance and the preservation of provincial infrastructure assets, the minister said.

Specific details on local roads are as follows:

Town of Carberry - Repaving Fourth Avenue-$60,000

Municipality of Glenella-Lansdown - Road 105N Road Road Rehabilitation Project; Road 74W Road Rehabilitation Project- $60,000

Town of Neepawa - Kellington Street Renewal - $50,000

Municipality of North Cypress-Langford - Build up Road 81W-Gregg Road Rehabilitate Road 90W-Montgomery Road - 100,000

RM of Rosedale - Upgrade Road’s and Install Culverts - $60,000

Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone - Fourth street from Morris Ave. West to York street; Fifth street patch from Morris Ave. to Swimming pool; LUD - sidewalks; paving; Main street upgrade; Pembroke road 65W P. Friesen - $86,623

RM of Yellowhead - Road paving - $60,000