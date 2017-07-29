NACI Graduation Awards 2017

Details Published on Saturday, July 29, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Banner

N.A.C.I class of 2017 graduation ceremonies:

Proficiency Awards

Essentials Math 40S - Morgan Jennings - 99 per cent

Applied Math 40S - Morgan Jennings - 99 per cent

Pre-Calculus 40S - Morgan Jennings - 98 per cent

Psychology 40S - Kassia Hollier - 96 per cent

Choral 40S - Jamie & Jody Pottinger - 98 per cent

Law 40S - Taylor Allen - 95 per cent

English Language Arts for EAL - Claire Reyes - 87 per cent

English Comprehensive 40S - Michelle Pottinger - 92 per cent

English Literary Focus 40S - Michelle Pottinger - 95 per cent

Advanced English 42S - Morgan Jennings - 95 per cent

Drama 40S - Madison Franks & Jayden Lowe - 96 per cent

Physics 40S - Sydney McLaughlin & Morgan Jennings - 95 per cent

Chemistry 40S - Sydney McLaughlin & Morgan Jennings - 99 per cent

Biology 40S - Sydney McLaughlin - 98 per cent

Woods 40G - Virginia Adam - 90 per cent

French 40G - Morgan Jennings - 97 per cent

Foods & Nutrition 40S - Sarah LeBoutillier - 98 per cent

Power Mechanics - Rostak Polyniak - 85 per cent

Metals 40 - Brennan Wiebe - 89 per cent

Art 40S - Virginia Adam - 97 per cent

Global Issues 40S - Jenna Heschuk - 92 per cent

Honour Roll

Virginia Adam, Taylor Allen, Sarah Babcock, Kennedy Baker, Marissa Crook, Trystan Dowd, Jesse Elder, Abigail Ens, Emma Gerrard, RAM Ignacio, Reese Jones, Sarah LeBoutillier, Llinos Lewis, Jayden Lowe, Haileigh McKinnon, George Morfitt, Dylan Oshanyk, Emily Paramor, Kelsey Perrett, Jaime Pottinger, Will Rainka, Royce Romero and Rodrigo Unat.

Principal’s Honour Roll

Madison Franks, Dana Friesen, Jenna Heschuk, Kassia Hollier, Morgan Jennings, Sydney McLaughlin, Jody Pottinger, Michelle Pottinger and Landon Young.

The R. Burns Award

This award is given annually to the male or female who was outstanding in sportsmanship, leadership and athletic ability throughout the year. Dylan Oshanyk and Sydney McLaughlin

R.C.M.P Athletic Award

This award is given to the top male and female athletes at N.A.C.I. Awarded to Dillan Neufeld and Taylor Allen

John Phillip Sousa Band Award

This award is given each year to a graduating member(s) of the Lions Band Graduating class in recognition of outstanding achievement and interest in instrumental music. Award this year to David Elgert

Grade 12 Individual Band Awards

David Elgert received an engraved plaque for this award.

Teen Volunteering Awards

Sarah Babcock - 60.5 Hours

Jayden Lowe - 69.0 Hours

International Rotary Youth Exchange

Jayden Lowe received a club banner from the Neepawa Rotary Club.

Ducks Unlimited Canada Neepawa Chapter Scholarship

This scholarship is awarded to someone registered in either conservation, water stewardship, land science or environmental science. It is not based solely on marks, but the student must show interest in being involved with the community and volunteerism.

Michelle Pottinger - $500

RM of North Cypress-Langford Scholarship

A yearly bursary of $500.00. The student has to meet the following criteria: The student must be a resident of North Cypress-Langford, must display excellent leadership and citizenship and must continue onto higher education.

Reese Jones - $500

Eden Community Scholarship

The Eden School held a reunion in 1994. The reunion committee has decided to award a scholarship to a graduate who was a student at J.M. Young School.

Kyle Wrightson - $185

Keith Jordan Memorial Bursary Award

This bursary is named in memory of Keith Jordan, a long serving referee-in Chief for Neepawa Minor Hockey. This bursary is awarded to a graduating student attending NACI who displays similar characteristics to those of Keith’s; with knowledge of the game, and good teamwork skills. The recipient should have the ability to work with other developing officials.The recipient is responsible, enthusiastic and competent with a dedication to officiating in the Neepawa Minor Hockey Association and must be in good academic standing and must have officiated in his/her grade 12 year.

Landon Young - $300

Matthew McConnell Memorial Scholarship

This scholarship is named in honour of Matthew McConnell, an alumni of NACI. Matthew was a dedicated and hardworking young man who was living in the Neepawa Area when he was tragically killed in a workplace accident. This scholarship will be awarded to a recipient who best demonstrates a strong work ethic, commitment to the community, a natural ability to build positive personal relationships and is currently or will be enrolled in a college, trade or agriculture program. This award is not based on academic achievement but on character and spirit.

Kelsey Perrett - $500

Beautiful Plains Farming for Tomorrow 4-H Scholarship

Recipient must have been involved in 4-H for at least 5 years, but doesn’t have to be in the last year. This award will be given to a 4-H member entering post-secondary education. Selection is based on 4-H and community involvement and scholastic ability.

Dylan Oshanyk - $500

Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship

This award is offered to a graduating student who must be a descendant of a member of the Legion and who is planning a future education.

Jesse Elder - $1,000

Margaret Laurence Literary Scholarship

This scholarship is awarded to a student who has shown promise in creative writing and will be attending a post-secondary institution next year.

Jayden Lowe - $200

Brad Mayor Memorial Hockey Scholarship

This award is in memory of Brad Mayor and given to a student athlete who has been a member of the Tigers Hockey Team who displayed leadership, consistency, determination and an “all out, all the time” mentality while on the hockey team, similar to that of Brad. The recipient must be attending university, college or accredited Trade program upon graduation from NACI.

Baren Mitchler - $200

Beautiful Plains Teachers Association Teaching as a career

This scholarship is awarded to a student who is attending the faculty of education and is based on academic achievement, leadership and service.

Madison Franks - $650

Beautiful Plains Teachers Association Post Secondary Studies Scholarship

Dylan Oshanyk - $650

N.A.C.I. Staff Award of Merit

This award is given to students who contribute to the quality of life at NACI by showing good citizenship as well as maintaining a sound academic proficiency.

RAM Ignacio - $500

Neepawa Area Health Auxiliary Scholarship

This award is given to students who meet the following criteria: The recipient must be going on to further training in a health related area, immediately following high school graduation. The scholarship will be awarded upon proof of documentation of acceptance to the second year of the medical program or upon completion of a certificate medical program.

Claire Reyes - $1,000

Bank of Montreal Scholarship (Neepawa branch)

Given to a graduate who is continuing education in the field of business or agriculture.

Brianna Porter - $200

Joan and Ron Gray Scholarship for Caring and Service to Others

This scholarship is given to a graduating NACI student who has demonstrated his/her passion for caring and service to others. The money shall be used by the recipient to pay for their tuition, training costs, textbooks, and/or room and board.

Claire Reyes - $500

Lawrence Hurrell Memorial Scholarship

This scholarship is awarded to the student entering a trade related field at a community college or by apprenticeship.

Kelsey Perrett - $1,000

Brookdale Community Award of Merit

Recipient must have graduated from Brookdale School and participated in school and community activities in Brookdale. They must plan on continuing education and have to display good citizenship.

Abigail Ens - $300

Carl McGregor Bursary Fund

Mr. McGregor has set aside funds for an ongoing bursary program which is to be awarded to one student in each of Portage Collegiate, MacGregor Collegiate and Neepawa Collegiate who is continuing their education in an agriculture or science related field and must be an area resident for at least 3 years.

Abigail Ens - $800

Harris Pharmacy Scholarship

Harris pharmacy offers two scholarships in the amount of $500.00 each for a male and female that have been actively involved at any level of athletics and are continuing their involvement in athletics at the post secondary level or are seeking a career in an athletic related field.

Reese Jones & Sydney McLaughlin - $500 each

Chown Centennial Scholarship

Awarded to a student with a full course load who is registering at the University of Manitoba. Recipient must have an average of 85 per cent and be taking a high school study program that makes him/her eligible to enter any degree program of the University and be considered as one of the top academic graduates of N.A.C.I.

Sydney McLaughlin - $1,000

NACI Safe Grad Scholarship

This award was established by the safe grad committee and is awarded to a recipient who: is furthering studies at a university or college next year, is facing the added burden of relocation in order to pursue his/her academic studies and had a parent/guardian who volunteered on the Safe Grad Committee or participated in Safe Grad activities.

Jenna Heschuk & Will Rainka - $470 each

M.E. Osborne Memorial Scholarship

This award has been established in memory of M.E. Osborne by her family. It is given to a graduate who is continuing their education formally or through student exchange and persevered at their studies and successfully achieved their potential.

Dana Friesen - $500

Candy Brown Memorial Scholarship

This scholarship is offered to a student who registers in a nursing program and is accepted into year 2 of a university during program or year 1 of a practical nursing program.

Sean Peralta - $600

Jeff McCannell Memorial Scholarship

This award is in memory of Jeff McCannell and is given to a student who is furthering their studies outside if the community at a university or college level. Preference is given to a student who has been active in both community run sports and high school sports at some time during their senior years at NACI and have had a consistent average of 70 per cent or more during the grade 11 and 12 years.

Taylor Allen - $475

Mrs. A.K. and Inspector J. Butcher Scholarship

In June 1997 Mr. Butcher donated $100,000 to the Beautiful Plains Community Foundation in order to initiate a perpetual scholarship fund for graduates of Neepawa and Carberry Collegiate’s. The recipient must have shown a sincere intention to further their education at a university or college and be strongly focused towards doing so.

Morgan Jennings - $2,322.50

Westman Award of Excellence Scholarship

Westman s pleased to support students who volunteer their time, excel in academics and want to stay in Manitoba while pursuing education and careers that involve technology.

Kennedy Baker - $500

Olive Cupiss Memorial Scholarship

This award is given to a student who is entering the University of Manitoba in a humanities or social science program with a grade 12 average of 75 per cent or over.

Dana Friesen - $2,125

Rosedale Centennial Scholarship

This scholarship is given to a student who is a resident of the RM of Rosedale, going on to further studies, and must have a good academic performance level.

Morgan Jennings - $500

Vivian Motor Hotel Scholarship

This award is given to a student who is continuing their education at a community college level in either hotel/restaurant administration, marketing, business or related area, preferably in the foods and service field. This award is based on sound character and academic standing.

Landon Young - $1,000

Town of Neepawa Scholarship

Haileigh McKinnon - $500

Mental Health Scholarship

This scholarship is given to someone who has plans to pursue a career in either mental health or the addictions field and must show empathy and compassion towards other students and a willingness to help their peers.

Kassia Hollier - $800

Betty-Ann Bremner Memorial Scholarship

This award is offered to a graduate who has completed at least two geography credits at NACI and who is registered at Brandon University for at least three credit hours in geography.

Marissa Crook - $600

Whitmore Family Scholarship

Mr. Whitmore was a former mayor of Neepawa and his business took him throughout the Beautiful Plains region. They understood the value of education and also the high cost of post-secondary education, especially for rural students. This year, the scholarship will be awarded to two graduates from NACI who are registered in either university or college. The student must have good academic standing, show leadership and sportsmanship qualities, active participation and contribution to the school and/or community.

RAM Ignacio & Michelle Pottinger - $950 each

Roy Lewis Endowment Fund

Recipient must be a resident of the RM of Landsdowne.

Emily Paramor - $500

Governor General’s Bronze Medal

This medal is given to the student who has the highest average in grade 11 and 12 courses.

Morgan Jennings

HyLife Foods Academic Excellence Award

This is given to the student with the highest average in grade 11 and 12.

Morgan Jennings - $1,000

Neepawa Lions Club Scholarship

This is given to the top, all-round student based on academic performance, character, school involvement, citizenship and qualities of leadership. The recipient must further their education within two years.

Sydney McLaughlin - $2,000

Neepawa Rotary Club Scholarship

This is given to the top, all-round student based on academic performance, character, school involvement, citizenship and qualities of leadership. The recipient must further their education within one year.

Kassia Hollier - $2,000

Neepawa Elks Scholarship

This is given to the runner up of the top, all-round student. the recipient must be furthering their education within two years.

Madison Franks - $1,000

Neepawa Kin Club Scholarship

This is given to the runner up of the top, all-round student. the recipient must be furthering their education within two years.

Michelle Pottinger - $1,000