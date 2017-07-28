Fighting poverty form sea to sea

Details Published on Friday, July 28, 2017

Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

Jim Beezhold’s first major involvement in cycling began in 2008, trekking 3,600 miles [5,793 kilometres] across the United States from Seattle to New York. He was 72-year-old at that time. Now, at 81, Beezhold has decided to go after an even bigger challenge and is doing it for an even better cause. The Pauma Valley, CA native is one of 52 cyclists who are biking an estimated 4,350 miles (7,000 km) from the west to east coast of North America, as part of the Sea to Sea Bike Tour.

Sea to Sea is a bicycling campaign attempting to raise money to combat poverty. 52 coast to coast cyclists, along with 135 other riders who are participating in shorter bike stages are raising money to support Partners Worldwide and World Renew. Those two global non-profits are looking to aid people struggling with poverty. The tour consists of both Americans and Canadians with the youngest rider being 12 years old and Beezhold the oldest, at a spry 81. There have been four tours since 2005, raising more than $5.5 million, with this year’s fundraising goal $1.5 million. Beezhold, who has brought in $12,000 for this tour, said getting involved with Sea to Sea has been extremely fulfilling, Throughout his life, he has pushed his body in endurance sports, having run about 20 marathons and many triathlons. As he aged, however, Beezhold decided to switch to biking because it was easier on his joints. While he has always biked long distances, he didn’t get serious about it until after finding out about Sea to Sea through his church. Beezhold said aiding in this global issue in this way is a true honour.

“I love to cycle and I thought the cause is excellent. World Renew and Partners Worldwide, I think, are very good organizations. When you see where the money is going and you see the changes it can make to people’s lives, it’s very fulfilling.” noted Beezhold. “When I started this in 2008, in what was [Sea to Sea’s] second tour. That one was across the United States from Seattle to New York. That was around 3,600 miles [5793 kilometres], it was a long, long tour, and this one is going to be even longer. Canada is a big country. I keep asking, ‘When are we going to hit the halfway mark?’.” He added, with a chuckle.

Ed Witovet, the tour manager for Sea to Sea said that the tour is just $60,000 shy of its $1.5 million goal, but with just under eight weeks left for riders to fundraise, and with more riders joining along the way for the remaining legs, he’s confident that they’ll easily surpass that number. Witovet added that the spirit of riders like Beezhold has made the journey something special.

“The camaraderie here has been tremendous. It’s a great community to be with. These people have formed a special type of bond. That’ll happen when people spend so much time together. Either on the road cycling during the day, or camping together in whichever community we arrive to at the end of our day’s journey,” Witovet stressed. “People like [Beezhold] have just been so committed to helping those in need, and to the challenge, it’s really motivating.”

After an overnight stop at the Minnedosa campgrounds, the group passed through Neepawa on Friday, July 21. Though they were not in the community for long, they still took some time to stop at the Neepawa-Gladstone Co-op for a quick pit stop. Though he was one of the final cyclists to arrive in Neepawa, Beezhold’s spirit’s for the challenge remain undeterred.

“I look at this as one of the most physical, mental and spiritual experiences of my life,” Beezhold said. To learn more or to donate to the cause, visit www.seatosea.org