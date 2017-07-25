Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
Semi fire erupts west of Neepawa

Details
Published on Tuesday, July 25, 2017
C-1-Truck-Fire

Photo taken by David Jowett. Used with permission from Krystal Jowett.

Submitted

Neepawa Banner

Emergency crews were on the scene today of a semi-truck fire just west of Neepawa. At around 11:00 am, Police and fire officials arrived to find the massive blaze on Highway 16 between Neepawa and Minnedosa. 

Traffic remained at a stand still until the fire was under control. Currently, there is no indication of the cause of the fire or injuries.   

