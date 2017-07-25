Semi fire erupts west of Neepawa

Details Published on Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Photo taken by David Jowett. Used with permission from Krystal Jowett.

Submitted

Neepawa Banner

Emergency crews were on the scene today of a semi-truck fire just west of Neepawa. At around 11:00 am, Police and fire officials arrived to find the massive blaze on Highway 16 between Neepawa and Minnedosa.

Traffic remained at a stand still until the fire was under control. Currently, there is no indication of the cause of the fire or injuries.