Family discovers Neepawa’s hidden history

Details Published on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Kira McCormick-Adema

The Neepawa Press

As Linda and Mike Backlund moved out of their house in Neepawa, after eight years of living here, they checked every nook and cranny and found a crawl room. In that crawl room, they discovered a box and within that box, there were 60 or more old pictures, as well as a copy of the Neepawa Press dating back to the 1930’s. As for the pictures which were found, there was no known date for them though the photgraphs appear to be much older than the 1930’s edition of the Press.

In the photos there were soldiers that seemed to be from the World War I. The Backlunds donated them to the Beautiful Plains Archives and this is the first collection of glass negatives at the archive building.

Archivist Norma Forsman, says that, “the pictures seemed to be of past family members or people of that home where they were found.” The pictures were glass negatives, which is when a picture is transferred onto a five by seven piece of glass, with one dull side and one shinny side, which looks painted. To see the picture you have to hold it up into the light or scan it into a computer. To scan the pictures, the dull side has to be down and a penny is put on each side. Then, a white piece of paper is placed over it.

The Archives are a charitable organization and have been an incorporated business for the past 13 years. It is like a historical library, including photographs and all types of record books. No matter the condition, they will take the information. If you or someone you know has any older pictures or information, you can send it to the archives. When the information is sent in, it doesn't necessarily mean it has to be donated right away, Forsman can make digital copies and give the originals back and then there is a copy at the Archives building. The Beautiful Plain Archives are located in the basement of the Beautiful Plains county court building, at 282 Hamilton St. in Neepawa. Its open to the public by appointment or Friday mornings.