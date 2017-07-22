Heritage flashback - Welcome to Neepawa

Published on Saturday, July 22, 2017

submitted photo

The eastern path into Neepawa, circa 1900: Left of centre in the distance is the new Central School, built in 1898, where Safeway is today, and at far left is the Davidson home, the “Castle” on the hill [1895]. The primitive road wound its way around bush as it climbed up the hill from the bottom of the marshy valley where the Stoney and Boggy creeks come together to form the Whitemud River. The first road directly down the town hill was created in 1935. The cluster of buildings on the right is the original town centre at Hamilton St. and Walker Ave. The building in the far right background is the old hospital.