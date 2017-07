Happy 150th Canada

Published on Friday, July 21, 2017

photo submitted by jodi ginter

Jake and Leona Ginter celebrated Canada’s 150th birthday in a very special way, as they planted what appear to be petunias in the style of our nations’ flag. The Ginter family’s ancestors immigrated to Canada from Russia via the Allan Steamship Line in 1874 and were very proud to celebrate the 150 as a Canadians.