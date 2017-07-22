History comes alive

Published on Saturday, July 22, 2017

A 1924 John Deere D loaded for the 180 Years of John Deere event at the 2017 Threshermen’s Reunion and Stampede. The John Deere Model D tractor was first tractor badged as John Deere. John Deere previously had built and sold the Waterloo Boy tractor. Production of the D got underway in 1923 and soon sales of the D were in the thousands establishing John Deere as a force in tractor manufacturing. The Manitoba Agricultural Museum expects that a number of private collectors will be bringing pieces like this one to the 180 Years of John Deere. The 2017 Reunion is going to be a great show and one that you should not miss!

By Kira McCormick-adema

The Neepawa Banner

The 63rd annual Manitoba Thresherman’s Reunion and Stampede will be held in Austin, MB, July 27 to July 30. They have a variety of fun filled activities planned day-to-day and rare pieces of machinery will be appearing at this event. History will feel like the present during the Thresherman’s Reunion.

The event is put on by the Manitoba Agricultural Museum, home to Canada’s largest collection of vintage agricultural equipment. During the reunion, all of the museum’s exhibits will be open, as well as other vintage items from other collections brought in from across Manitoba and more, just for this event.

This year’s theme is in celebration of 180 years of John Deere, presented by Enns Brothers, and there will be demonstrations of many functioning steam engines and gas-powered machines from decades ago. There are multiple John Deere collectors that will be at the Thresherman’s Reunion with pieces from their own collections.

There will be activities for the children, live music, rodeo, a parade and so much more. At the Thresherman’s Reunion there is something for all ages to enjoy.