Gladstone 4-H submission tops the region

Published on Saturday, July 22, 2017
Submitted photos 
First place at Portage Fair: The 4-H story, 1913 to 2017, is an important part of the Canada 150 story.  Boys and Girls Clubs became 4-H Clubs; projects changed with changing times; members continue to “learn to do by doing;” and use their head, heart, health, and hands to become leaders in their clubs, their communities and their country. 

 

Proud 4-H member artists display their finished canvas and enjoy a well deserved treat. Pictured from left: Mandy Anderson, Rylee Wiebe, Kolby Wiebe, Kayden Kasprick.

