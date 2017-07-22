Gladstone 4-H submission tops the region

Details Published on Saturday, July 22, 2017

Submitted photos

First place at Portage Fair: The 4-H story, 1913 to 2017, is an important part of the Canada 150 story. Boys and Girls Clubs became 4-H Clubs; projects changed with changing times; members continue to “learn to do by doing;” and use their head, heart, health, and hands to become leaders in their clubs, their communities and their country.

Proud 4-H member artists display their finished canvas and enjoy a well deserved treat. Pictured from left: Mandy Anderson, Rylee Wiebe, Kolby Wiebe, Kayden Kasprick.