McCreary School Awards

The Neepawa Banner

The 2017 McCreary School graduation was held on Saturday, June 24 in the school gymnasium with the chosen theme of “Time”. The graduates were Derek Benson, Tyler Crivea, Courtney Fletcher, Bailey Hayward, MyKayla Kohlman, Evan Lundy, Tenille Mallett, Nikolette Roncin and Wyatt Tereck.

Graduating with honours (80% or higher)– Derek Benson, Courtney Fletcher, Evan Lundy, Nikolette Roncin, MyKayla Kohlman

Highest overall average in a Grade 12 course – Each award is valued at $100. Our appreciation goes out to the many local businesses that have graciously donated towards the awards ceremony this year.

ELA:Literary Focus 40S, sponsored by the Municipality of McCreary–MyKayla Kohlman

Psychology 40S, sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173 – Tenille Mallett

Pre-Calculus Mathematics 40S, sponsored by Lewis Blake Construction – MyKayla Kohlman

Applied Mathematics 40S, sponsored by The Royal Bank, McCreary Branch – MyKayla Kohlman

Essential Mathematics 40S, sponsored by Gill & Schmall Agencies – Evan Lundy

Chemistry 40S, sponsored by Reischek Pharmacy – MyKayla Kohlman

Woodworking: Applied Technology 40S sponsored by Ace Hardware McCreary – Tenille Mallett

Home Economics 40G, sponsored by Molgat Shopping Centre – MyKayla Kohlman

Portfolio Management 40S, sponsored by Rick Duggan’s Painting – MyKayla Kohlman

Senior High Female Athlete of the Year, sponsored by McCreary Recreation Commission – MyKayla Kohlman

Senior High Male Athlete of the Year, sponsored by McCreary Recreation Commission – Derek Benson

Maverick Achievement Bronze Award – Tenille Mallett

Maverick Achievement Silver Award – Courtney Fletcher

Maverick Achievement Gold Award – MyKayla Kohlman, Derek Benson

McCreary School Citizenship Award – MyKayla Kohlman

The Student of the Year Award – MyKayla Kohlman

Floyde Award – Nikolette Roncin

McCreary School Special Award – MyKayla Kohlman

McCreary Metis Local Award – Courtney Fletcher, Bailey Hayward

McCreary Health Auxiliary Graduation Award – MyKayla Kohlman

Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, McCreary Chapel Award – MyKayla Kohlman

Matthew Sonnenberg Award – Tenille Mallett

The Hutton Family Scholarship Award – MyKayla Kohlman

K. Maurice Cantin Memorial Scholarship Fund – Evan Lundy

William Meldrum Memorial Scholarship Fund – Evan Lundy

Westman Award of Excellence Scholarship – Tyler Crivea

Governor General’s Academic Bronze Medal – MyKayla Kohlman (overall average of 96%)

The Turtle River School Division Award, valued at $200, is presented to the recipient of the Governor General’s Award. Turtle River School Division Award – Derek Benson (overall average of 92 percent), Courtney Fletcher (overall average of 84%), Evan Lundy (overall average of 87 percent), Nikolette Roncin (overall average of 81 percent)

The Turtle River School Division Award valued at $100, is presented to a graduate who has achieved an academic average of 80 percent or higher.

Awards for the Kindergarten to Grade 11 students were held on Thursday, June 29 in the Gymnasium. The Kindergarten through Grade six students received certificates in recognition of a successful year.

The Dreda Ennis Award, which is presented to the student in Grade six with the highest average, went to Nia Devonald and the most improved student went to Tessa Terrick.

Academic Average Medals: Gold, (90-100 percent), Silver, (80-89 percent), Bronze, (70-79 percent)

Grade 7: Silver – Jeannette Annetts, Ryan Benson, Kayden Caumartin, Tara-Lynn Caumartin, Kaitlin Crivea, Jeffry Gilmore, Chelsea Kaiser, Shayne Shura Froese, Christopher Szewczyk, Zoey Terrick. Bronze – Sheldon Mutch, Cody Oleschak

Grade 8: Gold – Bryann Boldt, Remy Buchanan, Travis Wilson. Silver – Sarah Glover, Brayden Kohlman, Paige Kopytko

Grade 9: Gold – Gina Musgrave, Hallie Scott. Silver – Tara Battershell, Devon Benson, Desirée Glover, Jasmine Ueland. Bronze – Keetyn Sorrell

Grade 10: Gold – Bradley Roncin, Kaitlyn Szewczyk, Jaycee Terrick. Silver – Lyndsey Dunning, Hunter Glover, Darian Law

Grade 11: Gold – Taryn Buchanan, Lauryn Dunning, Kelsey Mutch, Kristin Wilson. Silver – Caitlyn Stuhm. Bronze – Britney Shura Froese

Athletic Awards:

Golf MVP- Derek Benson (received at graduation)

Soccer Girls – MVP- Lauryn Dunning, MD- Taryn Buchanan, MIP- Gina Musgrave

Volleyball Boys and Girls MVP – Derek Benson (received at graduation) MyKayla Kohlman (received at graduation), Ded- Derek Benson (received at graduation), Lauryn Dunning, MIP- Devon Benson (received at Graduation) Hallie Scott

Curling Girls – MVP-Jaycee Terrick & Kaitlyn Szewczyk

Badminton – MVP- MyKayla Kohlman & Courtney Fletcher (received at graduation), MD- Courtney Fletcher (received at graduation), MIP- Gina Musgrave.

Baseball Boys – MVP- Devon Benson (received at graduation), Ded- Derek Benson (received at graduation),MIP- Martin Stein-Whyte.

Track and Field – MVP- Lauryn Dunning

Athlete of the Year Awards:

Junior Female – Remy Buchanan

Junior Male – Brayden Kohlman

Junior Varsity Female – Lyndsey Dunning

Junior Varsity Male – Bradley Roncin

Senior Female – MyKayla Kohlman

Senior Male – Derek Benson

Maverick Achievement Awards:

Bronze Winners- Tenille Mallett (12) (awarded at graduation), Silver Winners- Courtney Fletcher (12) (awarded at graduation)

Gold Winners - Derek Benson (12) (awarded at graduation),- Mykayla Kohlman (12) (awarded at graduation)

Citizenship Awards: (presented by Mrs. Gwen McLean, TRSD Trustee)

Elementary K-6 – Stacey Dunning

Junior Gr. 7-8 – Travis Wilson

Senior – MyKayla Kohlman

Student of the Year Awards:

Junior – Remy Buchanan

Junior Varsity – Bradley Roncin

Senior High – MyKayla Kohlman

