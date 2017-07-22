McCreary School Awards
- Details
- Published on Saturday, July 22, 2017
Submitted
The Neepawa Banner
The 2017 McCreary School graduation was held on Saturday, June 24 in the school gymnasium with the chosen theme of “Time”. The graduates were Derek Benson, Tyler Crivea, Courtney Fletcher, Bailey Hayward, MyKayla Kohlman, Evan Lundy, Tenille Mallett, Nikolette Roncin and Wyatt Tereck.
Graduating with honours (80% or higher)– Derek Benson, Courtney Fletcher, Evan Lundy, Nikolette Roncin, MyKayla Kohlman
Highest overall average in a Grade 12 course – Each award is valued at $100. Our appreciation goes out to the many local businesses that have graciously donated towards the awards ceremony this year.
ELA:Literary Focus 40S, sponsored by the Municipality of McCreary–MyKayla Kohlman
Psychology 40S, sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173 – Tenille Mallett
Pre-Calculus Mathematics 40S, sponsored by Lewis Blake Construction – MyKayla Kohlman
Applied Mathematics 40S, sponsored by The Royal Bank, McCreary Branch – MyKayla Kohlman
Essential Mathematics 40S, sponsored by Gill & Schmall Agencies – Evan Lundy
Chemistry 40S, sponsored by Reischek Pharmacy – MyKayla Kohlman
Woodworking: Applied Technology 40S sponsored by Ace Hardware McCreary – Tenille Mallett
Home Economics 40G, sponsored by Molgat Shopping Centre – MyKayla Kohlman
Portfolio Management 40S, sponsored by Rick Duggan’s Painting – MyKayla Kohlman
Senior High Female Athlete of the Year, sponsored by McCreary Recreation Commission – MyKayla Kohlman
Senior High Male Athlete of the Year, sponsored by McCreary Recreation Commission – Derek Benson
Maverick Achievement Bronze Award – Tenille Mallett
Maverick Achievement Silver Award – Courtney Fletcher
Maverick Achievement Gold Award – MyKayla Kohlman, Derek Benson
McCreary School Citizenship Award – MyKayla Kohlman
The Student of the Year Award – MyKayla Kohlman
Floyde Award – Nikolette Roncin
McCreary School Special Award – MyKayla Kohlman
McCreary Metis Local Award – Courtney Fletcher, Bailey Hayward
McCreary Health Auxiliary Graduation Award – MyKayla Kohlman
Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, McCreary Chapel Award – MyKayla Kohlman
Matthew Sonnenberg Award – Tenille Mallett
The Hutton Family Scholarship Award – MyKayla Kohlman
K. Maurice Cantin Memorial Scholarship Fund – Evan Lundy
William Meldrum Memorial Scholarship Fund – Evan Lundy
Westman Award of Excellence Scholarship – Tyler Crivea
Governor General’s Academic Bronze Medal – MyKayla Kohlman (overall average of 96%)
The Turtle River School Division Award, valued at $200, is presented to the recipient of the Governor General’s Award. Turtle River School Division Award – Derek Benson (overall average of 92 percent), Courtney Fletcher (overall average of 84%), Evan Lundy (overall average of 87 percent), Nikolette Roncin (overall average of 81 percent)
The Turtle River School Division Award valued at $100, is presented to a graduate who has achieved an academic average of 80 percent or higher.
Awards for the Kindergarten to Grade 11 students were held on Thursday, June 29 in the Gymnasium. The Kindergarten through Grade six students received certificates in recognition of a successful year.
The Dreda Ennis Award, which is presented to the student in Grade six with the highest average, went to Nia Devonald and the most improved student went to Tessa Terrick.
Academic Average Medals: Gold, (90-100 percent), Silver, (80-89 percent), Bronze, (70-79 percent)
Grade 7: Silver – Jeannette Annetts, Ryan Benson, Kayden Caumartin, Tara-Lynn Caumartin, Kaitlin Crivea, Jeffry Gilmore, Chelsea Kaiser, Shayne Shura Froese, Christopher Szewczyk, Zoey Terrick. Bronze – Sheldon Mutch, Cody Oleschak
Grade 8: Gold – Bryann Boldt, Remy Buchanan, Travis Wilson. Silver – Sarah Glover, Brayden Kohlman, Paige Kopytko
Grade 9: Gold – Gina Musgrave, Hallie Scott. Silver – Tara Battershell, Devon Benson, Desirée Glover, Jasmine Ueland. Bronze – Keetyn Sorrell
Grade 10: Gold – Bradley Roncin, Kaitlyn Szewczyk, Jaycee Terrick. Silver – Lyndsey Dunning, Hunter Glover, Darian Law
Grade 11: Gold – Taryn Buchanan, Lauryn Dunning, Kelsey Mutch, Kristin Wilson. Silver – Caitlyn Stuhm. Bronze – Britney Shura Froese
Athletic Awards:
Golf MVP- Derek Benson (received at graduation)
Soccer Girls – MVP- Lauryn Dunning, MD- Taryn Buchanan, MIP- Gina Musgrave
Volleyball Boys and Girls MVP – Derek Benson (received at graduation) MyKayla Kohlman (received at graduation), Ded- Derek Benson (received at graduation), Lauryn Dunning, MIP- Devon Benson (received at Graduation) Hallie Scott
Curling Girls – MVP-Jaycee Terrick & Kaitlyn Szewczyk
Badminton – MVP- MyKayla Kohlman & Courtney Fletcher (received at graduation), MD- Courtney Fletcher (received at graduation), MIP- Gina Musgrave.
Baseball Boys – MVP- Devon Benson (received at graduation), Ded- Derek Benson (received at graduation),MIP- Martin Stein-Whyte.
Track and Field – MVP- Lauryn Dunning
Athlete of the Year Awards:
Junior Female – Remy Buchanan
Junior Male – Brayden Kohlman
Junior Varsity Female – Lyndsey Dunning
Junior Varsity Male – Bradley Roncin
Senior Female – MyKayla Kohlman
Senior Male – Derek Benson
Maverick Achievement Awards:
Bronze Winners- Tenille Mallett (12) (awarded at graduation), Silver Winners- Courtney Fletcher (12) (awarded at graduation)
Gold Winners - Derek Benson (12) (awarded at graduation),- Mykayla Kohlman (12) (awarded at graduation)
Citizenship Awards: (presented by Mrs. Gwen McLean, TRSD Trustee)
Elementary K-6 – Stacey Dunning
Junior Gr. 7-8 – Travis Wilson
Senior – MyKayla Kohlman
Student of the Year Awards:
Junior – Remy Buchanan
Junior Varsity – Bradley Roncin
Senior High – MyKayla Kohlman
Editor’s note: Any schools wishing to have their scholarship and prize winners published can forward that information to the Neepawa Banner at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.