Neepawa 4H beef results

Details Published on Sunday, July 23, 2017

By Tristinn Bjarnarson

The Neepawa Banner

The Neepawa and Area 4H Beef Club held their Achievement on July 4.

We would like to thank all of our sponsors and all the spectators for their support.

•Senior Grooming- Chalet Flooring: 1st Dylan Oshanyk

•Intermediate Grooming-Keith Jury Family:1st Lauren Rosling, 2nd Cora Baker, 3rd Josie Pedersen, 4th Rebecca-Lynn Pedersen, 5th Broddi Bjarnarson, 6th Madison Teichrobe, 7th Max Baker

•Junior Grooming-Rick Evans Family (in memory): 1st Madyson Robertson, 2nd Blake Rosling, 3rd Dean Rosling, 4th Carson Baker, 5th Eric Shultz, 6th Regan Teichroeb, 7th Tristinn Bjarnarson

•Cloverbud Grooming-Doug and Brenda Hodgins: 1st Sveinna Bjarnarson

•Senior Showmanship-Murray and Gail Kasprick: 1st Dylan Oshanyk

•Intermediate Shomanship-Tom and Alana Madsen:1st Lauren Rosling, 2nd Broddi Bjarnarson, 3rd Josie Pedersen, 4th Cora Baker, 5th Rebecca-Lynn Pedersen, 6th Madison Teichreob, 7th Max Baker

•Junior Showmanship-Chalet Flooring: 1st Madyson Robertson, 2nd Eric Schultz, 3rd Regan Teichroeb, 4th Carson Baker, 5th Tristinn Bjarnarson, 6th Blake Rosling, 7th Dean Rosling

•Cloverbud Showmanship-Oshanyk Family: 1st Sveinna Bjarnarson

•Overall Showmanship-Rainkie’s Sewage: Dylan Oshanyk

•Yearling Heifer-Pedersen Family Farm and Ad and Debbie Dekoning Family: Champion Eric Schultz, Reserve Carson Baker, 3rd Cora Baker, 4th Blake Rosling, 5th Josie Pedersen, 6th Rebecca-Lynn Pedersen, 7th Sveinna Bjarnarson, 8th Tristinn Bjarnarson, 9th Dylan Oshanyk

•Progeny Heifer-A8 Ranch and Karen and Colin McDonald: Champion Josie Pedersen, Reserve Broddi Bjarnarson

•Two-year old with Calf at Foot-Hardrock Land and Cattle Co. and Schultz Simmental: Champion Lauren Rosling, Reserve Eric Schultz

•Supreme Female-Greenbush Angus: Eric Schultz

•Market Steer Split #1: 1st Madyson Robertson, 2nd Lauren Rosling, 3rd Blake Rosling, 4th Dean Rosling, 5th Rebecca-Lynn Pedersen, 6th Josie Pedersen, 7th Eric Schultz, 8th Madison Teichroeb

• Market Steer Spilt #2: 1st Broddi Bjarnarson, 2nd Dylan Oshanyk, 3rd Max Baker, 4th Regan Teichroeb, 5th Cora Baker, 6th Sveinna Bjarnarson, 7th Tristinn Bjarnarson, 8th Carson Baker

•Champion Market Steer Randy and Shelley Bjarnarson Family: Madyson Robertson

•Reserve Market Steer Gork Farms: Lauren Rosling

•Progeny Steer – Rob Smith and Son Backhoe and Trucking: Champion Dylan Oshanyk

•Overall Champion Steer- Rosling Family: Madyson Robertson

•High Gainer – Cattlex: Dean Rosling, 4.34 pounds per day

•Best Family Pair-Eileen Clarke, MLA Agassiz: Eric Schultz

•Project Books: Senior,1st Dylan Oshanyk; Intermediate, 1st Cora Baker, 2nd Madison Teichroeb, 3rd Broddi Bjarnarson, 4th Lauren Rosling, 5th Josie and Rebecca-Lynn Pedersen, 6th Max Baker; Junior, 1st Tristinn Bjarnarson, 2nd Regan Teichroeb, 3rd Carson Baker, 4th Madisyn Robertson, 5th Blake and Dean Rosling, 6th Eric Schultz; Cloverbud, 1st Sveinna Bjarnarson

•Judging: Senior, 1st Dylan Oshanyk; Intermediate, 1st Lauren Rosling, 2nd Josie Pedersen, 3rd Rebecca-Lynn Pedersen, 4th Broddi Bjarnarson, 5th Max Baker, 6th Cora Baker, 7th Madison Teichroeb; Juniors, 1st Tristinn Bjarnarson, 2nd Regan Teichroeb, 3rd Dean Rosling, 4th Carson Baker, 5th Madyson Robertson, 6th Blake Rosling, 7th Eric Schultz; Cloverbud, 1st Sveinna Bjarnarson

•Overall Top Members: Senior, Dylan Oshanyk; Intermediate, Lauren Rosling and Cora Baker; Juniors, Carson Baker and Tristinn Bjarnarson; Cloverbud Sveinna Bjarnarson