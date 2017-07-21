Don’t just talk about crime, help make a difference

Details Published on Friday, July 21, 2017

Neepawa Citizens on Patrol Program

Following last week’s article about the Citizens On Patrol Program (COPP) in Neepawa, this week, we would like to explain to the general public the procedure any person wishing to become a volunteer member can follow.

Every officially organized group has specific criteria for its membership. Neepawa COPP has its own requirements and processes. This is necessary to ensure that the volunteer patrollers are cleared by the local police services. The COPP members will be the additional “eyes and ears” of the RCMP, so they must be approved by the detachment commander.

Firstly, applicants must be at least 18 years of age. There is no maximum age limit. The first step is to attend at the RCMP detachment office and fill out an application form. They will also have a criminal record check form to complete that requires a photo identification document – either a driver’s licence or passport. This is very common when employees or volunteers enter into a position of public trust and safety.

Next, when a police clearance is completed, the application forms are forwarded to the Neepawa COPP Program coordinator. Each applicant is interviewed and the program is explained in detail regarding the expected commitment of each volunteer patroller. Other COPP patrol procedures are discussed. The times for patrolling, the dates and the choice of patrol partners are discussed. A minimum of one patrol a month (three to four hours) is required from each patrol team. For personal safety and recording and reporting purposes, members must patrol in pairs only. The members may walk, bike or use the COPP vehicle for their patrol (sometimes in a combination).

After the interview is completed, the applicant is referred to both the program’s schedule coordinator (for a ride along experience with an established team) and the training coordinator, who conducts a short training session with new members. After the training session, new members meet with the scheduling coordinator to choose a partner(s) and decide what day in the month best works for their team (example: second Friday of the month, etc.).

A monthly patrol calendar is set up so each team knows when they are scheduled to patrol. They make arrangements with a COPP member, who looks after the vehicle, a few days in advance, so the necessary supplies are in the vehicle and the location of the keys are known.

The goal of the Neepawa COPP is to have a patrolling team for each day of the month. When the COPP was formed in Neepawa in 1997, we had 29 teams, so it’s not impossible to reach this goal again.

Remember, it’s only one day a month for a three to four hour patrol to assist the local police services in making the Town of Neepawa safer from the people who commit a variety of offences against our residents. Let’s not get upset and just talk about the incidents of crime happening in Neepawa, but let’s band together and participate in a well organized, successful crime deterrent program. Hoping to hear from you soon.