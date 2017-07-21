Out of Hellen's Kitchen-1944: Manitoba Hydro

Published on Friday, July 21, 2017

Photo courtesy of the Beautiful Plains Museum

Manitoba Hydro’s ads could be found in cook books.

In the early 1900s a thermal-electric plant was installed, which supplied the town’s power requirements for many years. In 1944, Manitoba Hydro connected Neepawa to the provincial power system. Soon, hydro lines where going up through the country side, changing life on the farm for the better and forever. Brooder lights for the baby chicks, yard lights to make night work easier and safer, milking machines to get the milking chores done faster, water pumped at a flick of a switch; undeniably hydro was a labor saver. Electricity made life easier and more enjoyable for women with refrigerators, stoves, freezers, hot water heaters, toasters and a host of other new appliances. One of the favorites for the women was the electric mix master, it saved time and energy and it never had to stop and rest because its wrist or elbow was tired. If you have the chance, visit the Manitoba Electrical Museum and Education Centre in Winnipeg, which was created by Manitoba and Winnipeg Hydro veterans. The array of older electrical equipment and the wonderful displays are educational, interactive and interesting. An excellent museum that covers the history of power development in Manitoba.

Today’s recipes come from an old Hamilton Beach cookbook, telling you all the marvellous things electricity and a mixer can do for you.

Cinnamon Squares

Sift into the bowl of a Hamilton Beach mixer:

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 cup sugar

Add the rest of the ingredients:

2 eggs unbeaten

1/3 cup shortening, soft

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp. vanilla

Mix at medium speed for 3 minutes. Pour into a greased 8”x11” pan. Sprinkle over top of batter a mixture of 3 Tbsp. sugar and 1 tsp. cinnamon. Bake at 375 for 20 minutes.

Cottage cheese dressing

Combine in small bowl of Hamilton Beach mixer:

1/2 cup cottage cheese

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. paprika

8 small pickles or olives

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

3 Tbsp. mayo

Beat at medium speed until ingredients are well blended. Serve over salad greens.