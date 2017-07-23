Carberry Heritage, did you know?

Published on Sunday, July 23, 2017

The chariot and horses are showing off at last year's Heritage Festival.

Submitted

The Neepawa Banner

Did you know Carberry’s Main Street has been declared a designated heritage district? The only one in Manitoba I might add! And to celebrate that and the heritage that Carberry and area is so proud of, came to the Heritage Festival! As we head to our fifth festival, we look back at our previous festivals and enjoy the fact that every year we have managed to grow!

What exactly is the Heritage Festival you might ask? It is a celebration of everything that is old! Life continues to change and grow, but that is not to say that what we once had wasn’t great. And so we want to share some of the ways from days gone by. From riding in a horse drawn carriage, to exploring the life of the North West Mounted Police living in a tent and cooking doughnuts over a fire. Learning about different guns such as the muzzle loader to watching hand crafting displays. Making old time recipes such as sour dough bread, or visiting the heritage breeds of animals.

Do you remember the old train station that we were so fortunate to have in this town? Well the Communities in Bloom people have brought part of it back to life and there will be a dedication ceremony. Join them and relive the past as you look at this replica!

Let’s throw in some entertainment, like Swamp Gas! Add a magician, some Scottish dancers and some local talent among others and we end up with a great line up of entertainment for the afternoon on Saturday. All in the middle of the street, which somehow makes it feel even more heritage but also so much more enjoyable!

Make sure you come early so you have time to check out the vendors and displays. Something for everyone to buy and see! Whether you are interested in raptors or buying a pie, you won’t be disappointed. Barbeques and birthday cake, fresh lemonade and bonfire doughnuts, you won’t go hungry as you travel the street.

Oh and let’s not forget the fun for the kids. From laser tag to face painting, henna tattoos to bike parade! We know your little ones will be kept busy!

Oh and did I mention the great things happening on Friday? Kicking off the festival is the Museum’s Strawberry Social. Oh my, if you want something delicious to eat, make sure you come and join us. Yumm! The library will be celebrating their 50th birthday with some goodies and entertainment as well. After supper at one of our restaurants, you will want to come and enjoy the great music of Mark Morisseau! Whether you are a two stepper or you just enjoy the fiddle music, you don’t want to miss this dance!

And that is the basics of the fifth Annual Carberry Heritage Festival! Fun for all, learn a little heritage and get a chance to visit with those you haven’t seen for a while. We hope you take this chance to step back in time for a day. Rent a costume or raid your attic! It is so much more fun in costume! And make sure you enter the costume judging. The best costume will win you some Carberry bucks!

See you on Main Street on August 11th and 12th!