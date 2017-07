Gladstone Elks Lodge and Daycare donations

Details Published on Saturday, July 22, 2017

Submitted photos

Members of the Gladstone Elks Lodge #317 recently presented several donations. Guy Small presented a cheque to Todd Clayton. President of the Norma Morse Memorial Arena.

Submitted Photo

Herman Hofer,presented a box of teddy bears to Kayla Fehr, of Happy Rock Daycare Centre. A quantity of special soccer balls were also presented by Ed Sklar to the Gladstone Elementary School.