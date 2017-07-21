Community comes together

Details Published on Friday, July 21, 2017

By Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner

In just over two weeks, Neepawa residents banded together to help keep the community beautiful. Following the four incidents of offensive graffiti over the Canada Day long weekend, Neepawa Cares, a grass roots fundraiser was established. Messages were found on the Town of Neepawa welcome sign at the east end of town, the Royal Canadian Legion, the sidewalk at the flats and Lions Riverbend Park.

On July 17, a total of $426.75 was collected at drop off spots at Neepawa Golf Pro Shop, Neepawa Home Hardware and It’s Time. It was decided that $200 would be donated to the Legion and the remainder would be donated to the Town to help remove and repair recent vandalism or for use in future beautification projects. Additionally, if there’s any more clean up required, Home Hardware offered to donate paint, while Vincent Livingston, of Competitive Edge Painting, offered to donate his time.

Currently, the aim is to complete the repainting at Riverbend Park during the July 21 weekend.