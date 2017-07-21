Seniors visit Arden Museum

Home Assistance Neepawa and District (HAND) recently organized a trip to the Arden Lansdowne Museum.

By Lea Heschuk

On Thursday, July 13, residents of the Yellowhead Manor and Kinsmen Kourt visited the Arden Lansdowne Museum. The museum had many interesting artifacts and a wealth of information on the Arden area. The Arden Senior Crocus Club generously provided coffee and goodies to everyone on the trip after visiting the museum. Along with the museum, individuals on the trip enjoyed viewing the Arden crocus, ox cart and Arden Park.

The trip was organized through HAND (Home Assistance for Neepawa and District). HAND offers support services to seniors in Neepawa and area. If you are interested in a local handy van day trip tour to the Arden Museum or a local area of interest, call HAND at 204-476-2009.

You can also visit the Arden Lansdowne Museum on Saturday or Sunday between 2-4pm until September long weekend at 414 Lansdowne Ave in Arden.