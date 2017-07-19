Country Meadows Cruze night winners

Details Published on Wednesday, July 19, 2017

photos by John Drinkwater

Marsha Forgue, Country Meadows activities co-ordinator, makes a presentation to the Peoples’ Choice winner, Malcolm Murray, with his 1928 Ford Model A.

John Drinkwater

The Neepawa Press

On Tuesday, July 4, during a warm summer evening, classic car and vintage tractor enthusiasts visited seniors at Country Meadows Personal Care Home. Seventeen classic vehicles and two vintage tractors were on display, giving people the opportunity to vote for their first and second choice vehicle.

After collating the results, the people’s choice award went to the Malcolm Murray’s family, with their 1928 Ford Model A, followed by the runner up vehicle, [owned by Justin Fenty] a 1969 Dodge Super Bee. Senior residents, care home staff and visitors enjoyed an evening of music, supplied by Happy Rock Old Time Band from Gladstone, and concluded with cookies and ice cream provided by Neepawa Lions Club.

Justin Fenty receives a presentation as runner up for the People’s Choice from Marsha Forgue. Justin entered a 1969 Dodge Super Bee.