Neepawa Public Library summer update

Details Published on Thursday, July 20, 2017

Calling all summer readers! Neepawa Library has lots of reading options for this summer, whether you want some fun picture books for your young readers or a little light fiction for the beach.

Summer Reading Club is underway and runs all summer. This year’s theme is Canada, and the program is for all ages, from those who still need a little help to read, to those who are reading on their own, including teens. There are stickers and rewards to be handed out, as well as incentive prizes based on numbers of books, minutes and pages read. We also have a Summer Reading Club for adults – simply submit short book reviews of the books you read over the summer for a chance to win a prize at the end of August. Drop in to register or to pick up some information.

And if you’ve decided that this is the summer to dig into some of the amazing books written by Canadians, why not pick up a copy of our 150 books list? WMRL is celebrating Canada 150 by featuring 150 books written by Canadian authors, ,featuring fiction, poetry, mystery, science fiction/fantasy and non-fiction. You may be surprised at how many of these books you’ve already read or at least have heard about. Check it out, there’s sure to be something to spark your interest.

Have you checked out our digital services? Ideal for summer vacation trips or for extended stays at the campground, our electronic and audiobooks, movies and music are portable and there’s no risk of late fees for overdue items. eLibraries Manitoba, Hoopla and Flipster are a great way to load up your electronic devices with a stash of reading for being away from home and the best thing about them is the automatic return date ,so you are never late returning items.