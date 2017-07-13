A wild weekend in Carberry

Details Published on Thursday, July 13, 2017

Photos by John Drinkwater. The Carberry Fair hosted sled races on Saturday, July 8.

The Neepawa Banner

A wide array of activites entertained during the 2017 edition of the Carberry Fair, held July 7-9.

A vintage tractor driven by Peter Enns with Elroy FIsher of Wellwood, MB, who restored this 1961 Farmall 560 tractor.

Connie Mansfield competed in barrel racing event during the Fair.

The Carberry Plains District Health Centre entered a float in the parade, held Saturday, July 8.

The pony and trap entrant at Carberry Fair Horse show.

Chuckwagon Racing took place during Saturday evening at the Carberry Fairgrounds