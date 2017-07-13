Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
Click on the logos above to read our digital editions

A wild weekend in Carberry

Details
Published on Thursday, July 13, 2017
Share

1-Online-Sled-Races

Photos by John Drinkwater. The Carberry Fair hosted sled races on Saturday, July 8.

The Neepawa Banner

A wide array of activites entertained during the 2017 edition of the Carberry Fair, held July 7-9.

 1-Online-Vintage-Tractor

A vintage tractor driven by Peter Enns with Elroy FIsher of Wellwood, MB, who restored this 1961 Farmall 560 tractor.

1-Online-Barrell-Racing

Connie Mansfield competed in barrel racing event during the Fair.

1-Carberry-Parade

The Carberry Plains District Health Centre entered a float in the parade, held Saturday, July 8.

1-Online-Pony presentation

 

The pony and trap entrant at Carberry Fair Horse show.

 

2-Online-Chuck-Wagon-presentation

 

 

Chuckwagon Racing took place during Saturday evening at the Carberry Fairgrounds

 

Pal Group
Rob Waddell
Broadfoot Fraser Agencies
Forman Honda
Dr. Murray
Bill Klassen
Brandon Used Cars
Hylife
Creasy
GWB Auto
 