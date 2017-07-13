Rivers Fair and Parade a success

Details Published on Thursday, July 13, 2017

By Sheila Runions

The Rivers Banner

Rivers’ annual fair began Tuesday evening, July 4 with the annual Manitoba Gymkhana Rodeo Association (MGRA) horse competition which included reining, poles, barrels, etc. For the first time in its history, supper was served at the horse ring in the form of pork on a bun, chips and coleslaw. This new feature was “ very well received for a first time; we served between 65 and 70 people,” says horse director Amie Griffith. The MGRA needed 5.5 hours to showcase peewee, junior and senior classes, some of which had 21 entries.

Breakfast the next morning served 290 people, which is more than last year’s number. The Wednesday morning pancake and sausage offering was followed by the parade. This year’s bicycle contest was five times as popular as last year — 2016 had one decorated bike but this year, five were entered for the Canada 150 theme. All won prizes and were placed in the following order: Charlie Mayor, Isla Castle, James Castle, Gavin Mayor, first-fourth, seven-and-under; Evan Schroeder, eight-12 years. The parade also included emergency vehicles with lights and sirens on, motocross bikes, cars, trucks, semis, tanks, tractors (10) and flatdecks; the majority of entries sported our nation’s colours. A classic car which carried Riverdale Mayor Todd Gill was overheating so it exited the parade route at Westoba Credit Union. An old tractor stalled and after a deal of work, restarted, but stalled a few feet later; it was pushed to the side and parked near North American Lumber. The final drop-out was one of the mini cars in the Westoba fleet; it too was parked in the company lot for rescue later that day.

At the fairgrounds there were 15 vendors selling items and Barry Bromley provided blacksmithing demonstrations. The armoured personal carrier, truck and tow-behind gun from Shilo drew much interest not only during the parade but also once parked on the fairgrounds. The enlarged children’s area certainly sported more inflatable items but it did not draw any more kids than last year. Eleven points of praise were given out by the domestic judge, who also gave Margaret Sangster of Kenton two best of shows. Jean Ryall had the best potted plant (an orchid, which also claimed first place in its class) and she won the Leonard Frank Memorial Trophy for the most points in horticulture. Ben McAuley of Rapid City had the most points in grains and grasses; Rick Hayward of Virden claimed the most points in garden produce; Isobel Dixon of Plumas had the most points in baking; Helen Gibson won high points in handicrafts; Dianne Kowalchuk accumulated high points in sewing.

The tractor pull drew another good crowd of competitors and spectators; there were 21 entries and 15 tractors. Kyle Gurr of Miniota won first in under 6,000 pounds and Mervin Harkness of Souris won second; Murray Gurr, Miniota and K. Gurr won first and second respectively in under 8,000 pounds; Rod Patterson and K. Gurr were first and second, under 10,000 pounds; Mark Gill, Oak River and M. Gurr won over 10,000 pounds; Ashley Dawson and Sabrina Longclaws won the powder puff division; Devron Brown and Roxy Donohoe won boys and girls under six; Sameul Rivas and Racy Donohoe won boys and girls under eight; no boys entered the under 10 category, which was won by Jillian Hamm; Andrew Hamm and Kennedy Wood won under 12.

Rivers and District 4-H Beef Club showed their cattle and a multitude of prizes were presented between 10:30 a.m. and its conclusion at 3:30 p.m. Members later sold their projects to the highest bidder during an evening auction.

The final feature at the fair were horses, which not only showed the night before, but also fair day. Because the competitions were NAERIC (North American Equine Ranching Information Council)-approved, an extra 13 people came, making a total of 71 exhibitors between the MGRA and day show. The day show had as many as 10 entries in a class and classes ran from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Champion light horse was shown by Ken Grainger; champion pony by Jenn Hofer; champion miniature by Jessica Wright.

The annual roast beef supper served 362 during the 2.5-hour offering, which is down 23 persons from last year.

Whether at the fairgrounds, on the parade route, in the rink for the supper or out at Millennium Park for fireworks, volunteers abounded and were easily spotted. Thanks to a donation from Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, each was outfitted with a dark purple T-shirt complete with a Rivers Ag Society logo on the front left pocket area and the back proudly declaring MLC is a volunteer sponsor at festivals, fairs, etc. This “uniform” was helpful for non-volunteers as they could readily identify a person who might have been able to answer their question about any fair matter.