Lilies, artwork, music and food promise visitors lots of fun

photos by Diane warner Neepawa Banner Archives

Jams are ready to be tested to determine the top jam.

Groups and organizations, as well as some local businesses, are working hard to fill in the weekend activities for July 20-23. That particular weekend was the former Neepawa Lily Festival weekend.

While the Lily Festival is no more, the lilies still bloom brightly in Neepawa and at the famous Lily Nook. The Lily Nook is planning their annual Lily Daze from July 17-23.

Visitors to Neepawa will have some extra treats that week as well. Now called Heritage Week and JamFest, events will unfold over several days. On Thursday evening, July 20, Midsummer’s Eve will see some downtown businesses offering some great specials (of facing page). On Friday night, Farmery Brewery is teaming up with St. Dominic’s Roman Catholic church for a fish fry fundraiser. It may be a first opportunity for some to try out the Farmery’s offerings and take a tour of the brewery.

On Saturday, ArtsForward is hosting the JamFest which is very much based around jam, home made jam and jamming music (below). Jam entries must be in by noon on Saturday. Jam tasting will be from 1-4 pm. The music kind of jam will take place from 1-5 pm. There will be an outdoor art exhibit and vendors’ craft market from 1-4:30. The highlight of Saturday evening will be Street Party 2017 and a free community potluck supper. There will be a Street Party parade at 5 pm. starting at the Beautiful Plains County Courthouse and ending up at Arts Forward.

Rochelle Unico, one the organizers of the Street Party 2017 said in press release. “Let’s get together and have some fun! We are planning a community pot luck supper on Bourke Street beside ArtsForward and we want the entire town to be there! Bring your favourite dish that represents your heritage (or one you love to share ‘cuz it’s a winner). Bring a lawn chair and your own beverages and get to know your neighbours!”

Unico and ArtsForward want to showcase the diversity of the community. Unico added, “Join us at 5pm at the County Court House on Hamilton. Bring your flags, dress in traditional clothes, bring a sign that shows the positivity that a diverse community can bring! We’ll walk down to ArtsForward and then have the most epic pot luck ever!



Some of the Neepawa Art Club’s work they displayed at last years festival.