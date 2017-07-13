Casual cops' certifications

Details Published on Thursday, July 13, 2017

By Bruce Klassen

River Police Chief

As reported in the June 30 edition of Rivers Banner, Rivers Police Service (RPS) is attempting to better acquaint the community with its members. We first introduced you to our regular full-time members, Sgt. Bob Futrell and Const. Brett Seib. Today’s features will inform you of our casual employees, of which there are four.

My name is Darwin Drader and I am a casual constable with RPS and have been for the last three years. I was born in Lethbridge and attended Lethbridge Community College (1979-81) and completed a two-year law enforcement program. I was then hired by Delta Police and completed the five blocks (three years) of training at Justice Institute of B.C., becoming a certified police officer. I then received additional on-the-job training with Delta Police for the next 18.5 years. I came to RPS from Brandon, with a long history of law enforcement, which includes 35 years of official policing and some 40 years in the criminal justice system, which includes 14 years in corrections work. Of my 35 years, the remaining 17 years have been with RM of Cornwallis Police, where I am still employed full-time. I am trained in collision analysis and Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance inspections and am also a laser, radar and pepper spray instructor. I also worked undercover for six months in B.C. and had a stint in the fraud section. In addition to these credentials, I have a 15-year military career, retiring with rank of lieutenant. I was with the reserves and a commissioned officer assigned to an air cadet squadron in B.C.’s lower mainland, doing this while working with Delta Police. I also had some experience to start my career, with Manitoba Parks Branch as a special constable. When I have spare time, I love to camp and spend time with my five children and 13 grandchildren.

Still living in Brandon where she was born and raised, Jennifer Griffin is a senior officer with 10 years of policing. I graduated from Vincent Massey in 1998 and obtained a justice system certificate in 2002 and began as an auxiliary officer with Dakota Ojibway Police Service (DOPS). I had my daughter in 2006 and for those 11 years since, have raised her as a single mom. During that time as a single parent, I graduated from Assiniboine Community College’s police studies in 2008. After completion of that course, I was officially hired by DOPS and was stationed for six months in Birdtail and Canupawakpa First Nations and then just under six years in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. I decided to drop my employment level to a casual position, so I could better raise my daughter. I was picked up (casual employee) by Rivers Police Service in 2014 and in 2015 I went back to DOPS as a reservist. I received my black belt in karate when I was only 10 years old! I teach self defence classes in private and group lessons. My hobbies are volunteering, playing on my soccer team, going to the gym, camping, having bonfires, watching movies and spending time with family and friends.

Brett Morgan was born and raised in Brandon, where he still lives. Following graduation from Vincent Massey High School in 2009, he took the police studies program at Assiniboine Community College in 2010-11; in May 2016 he completed Phase B training with Brandon Police Service. Constable Brett Morgan has been employed with Rivers Police Service since May of 2016 in a casual position. He also works for Dakota Ojibway Police Service and at Brandon Correctional Center. He has a strong desire to help those in need, to ensure the safety of the general community, and to promote positive community relations. When he is not working, Constable Morgan enjoys getting outdoors, being physically active, and spending time with family and friends. He feels it is a great privilege to work in and for the town of Rivers.

Brittany Roque was born in Thompson but grew up in Brandon, where she currently lives with her boyfriend and two dogs. Brittany first joined Rivers Police Service (RPS) as an auxiliary member in January 2016; she was sworn in as a constable in June 2017 after completion of her Phase B training with Brandon Police Service. She completed Phase A police studies (Assiniboine Community College) in May 2016. Brittany comes to RPS with a community-minded approach, largely from her past work and volunteer experiences. Brittany is currently a board member for Brandon and Area MADD, frequently volunteers with a variety of community events, along with working in her job as a casual constable with RPS. In her spare time, Brittany enjoys being physically active and has recently completed her eighth half-marathon in June in Winnipeg. She is currently training to compete in her sixth triathlon in August. Brittany is very eager to become involved in the community of Rivers, on and off duty. She encourages those who don't know her yet to stop and say hi next time you see her patrolling.