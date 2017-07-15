Neepawa welcomes new lawyer

Details Published on Saturday, July 15, 2017

By Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner

There's a new face at Taylor Law Office, in Neepawa. About a year ago, Sarah Fast came to Neepawa from Winnipeg to begin working at the full service law office. She has spent most of that time working with Charlie Taylor.

Fast explains that she wanted to come to Neepawa because she was looking for a smaller firm in a place with a community feel. “There’s a good sense of community,” she explained, adding, “I work with really good people and everyone is friendly, it’s a nice community.”

A double University of Manitoba grad, Fast obtained both her undergrad degree, a Bachelor of Commerce, and her law degree from the Winnipeg school. She was called to the bar in June.

Working with Taylor, Fast has mostly focused on real estate and wills and estates. Though she adds that she said has also done some work with the practice’s other lawyer, Michael Davids.