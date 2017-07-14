Heritage tours benefit museum and archives

Details Published on Friday, July 14, 2017

Photo by Jessica Morton

Jessica Morton

The Neepawa Banner

Accepting the cheque for the Beautiful Plains Archives is archivist Norma Forsman. Other members of the Langford committee pictured are (from left): Orval Tanner, Janice Sumner, Norma Forsman, Kathy Jasienczyk, Marj Goodwin and Helen Drysdale of the Beautiful Plains Museum.

Photo By Jessica Morton

Kathy Jasienczyk (second from right), Chair of the Langford Heritage Advisory Committee, presents cheques to the Beautiful Plains Museum and Beautiful Plains Archives. Accepting the cheque for the Beautiful Plains Museum is board member Helen Drysdale (centre). The cheques are a culmination of the Langford portion of monies raised from the Heritage tours, that were open to the public in June during the years of 2002 to 2014.