Heritage tours benefit museum and archives
- Published on Friday, July 14, 2017
Photo by Jessica Morton
Jessica Morton
The Neepawa Banner
Accepting the cheque for the Beautiful Plains Archives is archivist Norma Forsman. Other members of the Langford committee pictured are (from left): Orval Tanner, Janice Sumner, Norma Forsman, Kathy Jasienczyk, Marj Goodwin and Helen Drysdale of the Beautiful Plains Museum.
Photo By Jessica Morton
Kathy Jasienczyk (second from right), Chair of the Langford Heritage Advisory Committee, presents cheques to the Beautiful Plains Museum and Beautiful Plains Archives. Accepting the cheque for the Beautiful Plains Museum is board member Helen Drysdale (centre). The cheques are a culmination of the Langford portion of monies raised from the Heritage tours, that were open to the public in June during the years of 2002 to 2014.