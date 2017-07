Area 4-Hers show off their work

Details Published on Monday, July 17, 2017

Photos by Kira McCormick-Adema

On July 5, membersfrom the Neepawa, Erickson and Rapid City Beef Club held their interclub show and sale.

Top: The judge is looking over one of the younger member’s calves during one of the shows.

Bottom: The welcome signs and information table at the enterence of Neepawa Ag Complex.