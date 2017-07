Rehearsal for final program

Details Published on Friday, July 14, 2017

Photo by Kira McCormick-Adema

Kira McCormick-Adema

The Neepawa Banner

From July 3 to 7, ArtsForward hosted a drama camp for students in kindergarten to Grade 8. On Thursday, July 6, campers were preparing for their choir performance the following day.

The one to four classes practicing their musical theater act for the final performance.