4-H - Beef clubs gather

Published on Friday, July 14, 2017
Photos by Kira McCormick - Adema

Kira McCormick - Adema
The Neepawa Banner
The 4-Hers from  the Neepawa, Erickson, and Rapid City beef clubs (in blue, navy, and red) along with the Nova Scotia 4-H exchange members (in purple). The exchange members helped out at the Interclub show and sale, at the Neepawa Ag Complex, on July 5.

 

Bottom: Margaret Black (front), from Nova Scotia, and Claire Beaumont (behind), from Neepawa Bells,Beaux and Builders,  took time from working in the canteen for a picture.

