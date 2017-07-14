4-H - Beef clubs gather
Photos by Kira McCormick - Adema
Kira McCormick - Adema
The Neepawa Banner
The 4-Hers from the Neepawa, Erickson, and Rapid City beef clubs (in blue, navy, and red) along with the Nova Scotia 4-H exchange members (in purple). The exchange members helped out at the Interclub show and sale, at the Neepawa Ag Complex, on July 5.
Bottom: Margaret Black (front), from Nova Scotia, and Claire Beaumont (behind), from Neepawa Bells,Beaux and Builders, took time from working in the canteen for a picture.