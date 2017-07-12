Country Meadows barbecue fundraiser

Details Published on Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Neepawa Press Archives

The Helping Hands girls (L-R): Rylee Mann, Cecilie Holm, Claire Tomoniko, Abigail Plett, Richelle Forgue) along with a volunteer and resident of Country Meadows (Paul Molloy).Picture from last year’s Barbecue.

By Kira McCormick-Adema

The Neepawa Press

Later this month, area residents will have the chance to enjoy lunch, while supporting a worthy cause. The third annual barbecue fundraiser for Country Meadows is coming up on Friday, July 21. The fundraiser is put on by five students, who are called the Helping Hands. The five student volunteer are Rylee Mann, Clair Tomoniko, Cecilie Holm, Richelle Forgue and Abigail Plett. Their parents and residents of Country Meadows also help with the barbecue.

The money raised at the fundraiser is used to help pay for the use of the handi van for resident outings. From March 17 to October 28, 2016, handi van rentals for those trips cost $5,023.15. The residents went on around 40 different trips, which included, Clear Lake, going out on country cruises; visiting different towns that the residents might be from; such as: Plumas, Glenella, Carberry and Minnedosa; the Legion and out for the Neepawa Natives games. None of the residents have to pay for the use of the handi van because of the fundraising that is held. Marsha Forgue, the activity supervisor at Country Meadows, says that being able to do these trips improve the residents’ quality of life.

Some of the Country Meadows residents will attend the lunch and enjoy all the company of the people that come out to support them. In addition to the food sales, they are selling summer raffle tickets for $2 at the barbecue. The prizes include a patio swing, a barbecue and a fire pit, all donated by local businesses.

This is one of the major fundraisers for the activity program at Country Meadows. The barbecue in the previous years raised approximately $1,100 in 2015 and $1,425 in 2016. The barbeque will run from 11 am until 1 pm, in the Neepawa Shop Easy parking lot.