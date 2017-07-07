New owners at Clear Lake Trading Post

On April 14, Brad and Leanne Krieger handed over the ownership reins of Clear Lake Trading Post to Vince and Wendy Zinkowski. Leanne said, “We’ve been here for 10 years and have no immediate future plans. We’re keeping our options open, enjoying the summer in Clear Lake.” Brad added, “Our plans are to be committed to Vince and Wendy, for as long as they need us around.”

Vince commented, “We are originally from Winnipeg and have moved into the area for the summer season. We’re not sure about the winter here yet.” Wendy mentioned they have two children, Zachary and Savannah saying, “I spent the summer here, my maternity leave was ending and I really enjoyed it.”

Vince travelled back and forth from Winnipeg. I decided that I wanted to find something that we could enjoy on weekends and during the summer, spending more quality time with our children, here at the Lake. We looked for something that was up for sale and this opportunity came up. I quit my job [as an accountant] and started this adventure.”

Vince added there has been a learning curve in operating the bakery, grocery store and the clothing merchandise. He said, “Brad and Leanne have helped us so much, it’s made the whole transition relatively easy. Returning staff have trained us as well. Everything will be the same, but we plan to add a few things.”

This popular Wasagaming business will be open throughout the season until Thanksgiving weekend.