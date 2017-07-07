Happy birthday Canada! From the residents at Elks Manor

Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
Residents of Elks Manor in Neepawa enjoyed a Canada Day 150th celebration, with opening remarks by Merv Drayson and the ribbon cutting to start the games. Entertainment was provided by Carol Carson, from Winnipeg, on the keyboard. Dorothy Babcock cut the cake. The lawn games were enjoyed by all players and spectators and a good time was had by all, especially seeing Merv Drayson put a ringer on the peg.

