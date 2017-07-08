Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
Click on the logos above to read our digital editions

Out of Helen’s kitchen - Jell-o

Details
Published on Saturday, July 8, 2017
Share

Helen Drysdale
The Neepawa Banner

Delicate, delightful and dainty. That was on JELL-O’s boxes many years ago. And one always had room for JELL-O! The trade mark name JELL-O began in 1897, in  New York, by Perl B Wait a cough syrup manufacturer. He and his wife May added flavouring to granulated gelatin and sugar and May named it JELL-O. The first four Jell-O flavours were orange, lemon, strawberry, and raspberry. 

In 1899, Jell-O was sold to Orator Francis Woodward for $450. With skilled marketing and the distribution of free Jell-O cookbooks it took off in The United States and came to Canada. Mr. Woodward made millions!! Within a decade, three new flavours, chocolate , cherry and peach, were added. During the Great Depression, the introduction of lime-flavoured Jell-O gave gelatin centerpieces a way to stretch other ingredients as far as possible. The 1940’s saw cola flavoured JELL-O for a short time. In the 50’s and 60’s Jell-O released savory flavours such as celery and Italian. Popular Jell-O recipes of the day included ingredients like tuna, cabbage, celery, shredded carrots and pineapple. Cookbooks were devoted solely to JELL-O recipes. Today we still find JELL-O salads at our community and family gatherings. My 1962 “Joys of Jell-O” declares “JELL-O Gelatin is so light it seems to make any meal sit a little lighter.” From this book I will share my very favorite JELL-O recipe, Crown Jewel dessert or better known as Broken Window Glass dessert. At the bottom is my version of this yummy dessert.

Crown Jewel dessert

A spectacular dessert that fits busy schedules- the gelatin for the cubes may be made one day, remainder of the dessert can wait until the next day.
1 package each orange, cherry and lime JELL-O (85g)
3 cups boiling water
2 cups cold water
1 cup pineapple juice
1/4 cup sugar
1 package lemon JELL-O (85g)
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/3 cup melted butter
2 envelopes Dream Whip or 2 cups whipping cream

Prepare the three flavours of gelatin separately, using 1 cup boiling water and 1/2 cup cold water for each. Pour each flavour into an 8-inch square pan. Chill until firm or overnight. Then mix pineapple juice and sugar. Heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Dissolve lemon gelatin in hot juice; then add 1/2 cup cold water. Chill until slightly thickened. Meanwhile, mix butter and crumbs, press into the bottom of a 9-inch spring form pan. Cut the first gelatins into 1/2 inch cubes. Then prepare whipped topping mix as directed on package; blend with slightly thickened lemon gelatin. Fold in gelatin cubes. Pour into pan. Chill at least 5 hours, or overnight. Run knife between sides of dessert and pan, and remove sides of pan before serving.

Helen’s way
I use 5 flavours of JELL-O and do not bother with the pineapple juice in the whipped topping. I also prefer Cool Whip instead of Dream Whip. If you use real cream make it the original way. The gelatin helps keep the whipped cream firm.

Bill Klassen
Tru Hardware
GWB Auto
Brandon Used Cars
Hylife
Rob Waddell
Creasy
Forman Honda
Broadfoot Fraser Agencies
Dr. Murray
 