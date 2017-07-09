Community looking to restore historic grotto

Photo courtesy of the The Grotto Restoration Project Fund Raising Committee

By the Ste. Rose Grotto Committee

Submitted

A number of interested parties in Ste. Rose du Lac have formed a committee for the purpose of restoring our beautiful Grotto. This landmark is badly in need of repairs, due to neglect and flooding for nearly 60 years.

Our community has a vested interest in ensuring this monument be preserved, not only as a tribute to the devotion of the original builders, but for the numerous visitors that frequent the site. A Pilgrimage Mass is held in August every other year to commemorate our Patron Saint Rose de Lima. The Turtle River to the back of the Grotto is an inviting site for fishing, family picnicking and walking along the paths.

Goals of the Grotto Committee are:

• To conduct an assessment of the Grotto with the intent of restoring the structure.

• To beautify the area with the installation of permanent lighting on the surrounding trees and Grotto outline. As well, provide flower containers in front of the Grotto railing.

• To create a family orientated “Winterlude” area on the north west side, for winter activities such as snow slides and river skating.

• To enhance the walking trails behind the Grotto.

In order to get this project underway we are exploring many different options to secure the necessary funding to cover the ensuing costs of the aforementioned goals!

If you wish to participate in our fundraising endeavour, please call 204-447-2556 or 204-447-2351. There’s also a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/grottocommittee.

We look forward to having your support.