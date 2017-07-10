Colour run coming to Carberry Aug. 26

By Miranda Leybourne

The Neepawa Banner

Colour runs, in which participants gleefully throw powdered paint at one another, seem to be the latest trend for eager runners and walkers looking for a fun event to express themselves and exercise at the same time. And now, the Town of Carberry is hosting their very own colour run, called “Paint the Plains”, on Aug. 26.

The 5 km run will be similar to colour runs put on in bigger centres like Winnipeg’s “Colour Me Rad”, says Andrew Smith, director of recreation for the Town of Carberry.

“It’s a family friendly run, but most people walk,” he explains. “We’re going to have paint stations where you get it thrown at you -- it’s basically just music pumping and everyone having a good time and getting a bit colourful.”

The event is being held both as a celebration of Canada 150 and to commemorate the Town of Carberry being part of the Great Trail Connection.

“It’s by the Trans Canada Trail -- they changed the name...to the Great Trail,” Smith says. “The...trail runs all the way from the east coast to the west coast [of Canada], and they’re finally connecting it this year on Aug. 26...we actually have the trail coming right through Carberry.”

Smith adds that the Town of Carberry is very excited to have been one of 200 communities that the Great Trail runs through that have received funding for a connection party.

The cost to take part in the colour run is $35 for adults, $20 for teens and $5 for children 11-years-old and under. Participants will be given sunglasses to protect their eyes from the powdered paint, a t-shirt, wrist-band and water bottle. There will be a DJ playing music at the event as well.

Smith says he hopes that there will be a big turnout, noting that, of the 100 available spots, 25 have been filled so far.

“If it works out well...we’re going to make it happen every year,” he enthuses. “So anyone who really wants to see this happen, not just this year but for years to come -- just get involved! That’s the whole reason we’re doing this -- for people to be involved.”

To sign up for the colour run, e-mail Smith at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The deadline to enter is Aug. 8.