Drag races past and future

Details Published on Sunday, July 2, 2017

By Sheila Runions

The Rivers Banner

After three months of gruelling work last fall, Henry Lepp, Bev Wrightson and their massive team of volunteers co-ordinated an October drag race on the runways of the former airbase and thus, Baseline Dragway was born. Much happened during the winter and spring to ensure even greater success for the opening 2017 race, a two-day event held June 3 and 4. Concrete barriers were placed throughout the area to create six lanes and parking spaces, five sets of bleachers were built, massive amounts were mowed for spectator parking, a logo was designed and an assortment of apparel printed for volunteers’ use and spectators’ purchase. The Facebook site was liked by more than 800 people and Bev posted that number was “amazing! We’re feeling stoked for your interest in Baseline Dragway.”

Following the competition, Bev wrote this on Facebook: “As Henry and I sit here trying to absorb the events of the weekend, we are brought to tears by the blessings of those that surrounded us these past few days. We can't thank everyone enough for making this season opener the success that it became. We had technical issues on Saturday and we will work hard to correct those for the July event. Our crew is the reason it all came around for Sunday, both tower and track banded together in true fearless fashion and made sure the issues didn't overpower the good they were doing. The racers were gracious with their patience when things seemed to be going to hell in a hand basket with our computer and printer. The gale forced winds were tiring everyone out and yet, Sunday brought people back more determined.

“It is just incredible how things spun 180 degrees — no wind, fewer issues and just a slight bathing breeze to keep everyone refreshed. We are truly humbled by the Baseline crew for their tireless perseverance and generosity, as they gave so much of their energy and time to this event. We love each and every member of our Baseline family and pray blessings come to you in more powerful and bountiful ways. To the racers: we can't emphasize enough the importance of your presence at any track; you truly are the show and we are committed to making sure we let you know that every time we meet. We pray for safety and protection no matter where you travel to race.

“We appreciated every bit of input from crew, racers and spectators on how we can improve to go onward and upward. Our success can only happen with listening and following through with the concerns of the people. We ask for patience as we move forward with building this track into a racing venue where you will always feel like family.:

Other posts on their site are extremely positive: “Best two days ever”; “Great time, see you in July”; “An awesome day; best owners and staff I have ever met”; “First time there, had a great time, will be back”; “We had a excellent time and will be back next event. Hats off to Bev, Henry and staff; well done!”; “Congrats on a fantastic weekend, even with the glitches… at the end of the day you guys made it work. Sign me up for the next race weekend.”; “Thank you Baseline Dragway for a great weekend. Besides the wind and a couple computer issues on Saturday, Sunday definitely was a great day of racing. Will be back for the rest of the scheduled dates; looking forward to seeing this track grow.”

Last year’s event had 53 entries and 300 spectators; this season’s opener was 83 competitors and a whopping 700 spectators who came and went during the two days, simply by showing their Baseline Dragway wristband. As with last year, J&S Meats of Souris brought their food truck to run a concession there and Look Music of Brandon provided the music and sound system for announcer Sheldon Gould. A portion of the racing fees are paid back in prize money, which ranged from $300 for third place to more than $700 for first place; all money received from junior entries is paid back to the youth. If you missed last month’s race, be sure to mark your calendar for this month’s event on July 22 and 23. It will be held in honour of the late Bill Osadchuk and gates will open at 8 a.m. each day.

“Henry has raced since the summer of 1975 but it was Bill who brought it back into our lives the past few years,” says Bev. “Bill was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and asked Henry if he would buy the dragster so his wife Lisa wouldn't have to deal with trying to sell it; Henry agreed. Bill passed away March 24, 2015 but we feel like he is with us every time we race. He is the reason we started Baseline Dragway. A portion of our proceeds will be donated to Brandon Regional Health Centre Foundation for palliative care.”