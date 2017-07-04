Rivers Police Service bio - July 3, 2017

Details Published on Tuesday, July 4, 2017

By Bruce Klassen

River Police chief

In an attempt to better acquaint the community with Rivers Police Service (RPS), we will be introducing its members through the coming months. We will start with our two regular full-time members, Sgt. Bob Futrell and Const. Brett Seib.

Bob has been with RPS for more than nine years. He currently serves as the Canadian Police Information Centre/record management system manager, firearms officer, armourer, auxiliary cadet co-ordinator, breath test co-ordinator, and IT administrator. Prior to joining RPS, Futrell was employed with the Government of Manitoba’s Security Division, where he spent time as a front line officer (with provincial appointment), tech officer, training officer and the second officer in charge for the Brandon/Dauphin region. Prior to employment, he graduated from Neelin High School in Brandon; he also graduated from Winnipeg Police Academy, Brandon University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and Assiniboine Community College (ACC) with certification in electronics. Early in his career Bob served as a reservist in the artillery with Canadian Armed Forces. He spent a number of years living in Europe prior to moving back to the Westman area where he has lived for over 26 years; Futrell moved to Rivers in 2005.

Brett was born in Winnipeg, but raised and educated in Brandon, graduating from Crocus Plains in 2009. In 2011 he decided to enrol in ACC’s police studies program; he graduated the following year, with honours. He was taught by former RPS member, Const. Marc Savy (employed from 1992-98), and yours truly! A fellow classmate was an auxiliary constable with RPS so referred Seib here; he was accepted as a volunteer worker in June 2014. On Nov. 20, 2015 he paid for the rest of his mandatory training so he could work for RPS as a part-time officer. On March 20, 2016 he was offered a full-time position, which he took without hesitation. A year later (March 29, 2017) he moved to Rivers with his partner Erin and dog Whisper. The move was made so he could be closer to the community in which he works. “We have never looked back,” he says. “As first time home owners, and taking the first few steps into my lifelong career, I have never felt so rewarded in my working life as I do now. I am honoured to represent this community, adding to its rich history.” Outside of policing, Seib enjoys various hobbies, one of them being leather working. He spends his summers fishing, camping and exploring with Erin and Whisper. Brett is also a part-time constable with Dakota Ojibway Police Service, a posting he accepted in 2016.