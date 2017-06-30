Cats TNR preparing for Canada Day

On May 27, Cats TNR held our Spring Into Summer Mega Sale and Community BBQ at the Yellowhead Center. We had 50 vendors and crafters from Neepawa, Minnedosa, Brandon, Carberry, Portage, Lac du Bonnet, Dauphin, Ste Rose and places in between!

We'd like to thank everyone who came out to support our fundraiser and enjoyed some shopping, prizes, yardsaleing and/or enjoyed lunch with us! A big thank you to the sponsors, board members and volunteers who made this event possible by donating products, services, time, muscles, musical talents and/or baked goodies.

It takes a lot of good hearted people to make such a successful day for the kitties so thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Hope to see everyone next year May 26, 2018!

On July 1 we will be joining in the Town of Neepawa's 150 festivities with a pancake breakfast from 9-11am down at Riverbend Park. We'll be serving pancakes, sausage, and a beverage. We will also have live music and a cake raffle.

Last year, the turn out was outstanding and exceeded our expectations and we unfortunately ran out, so this year for the big 150 we are preparing for 600!

Bring a lawn chair and come out and start Canada Day celebrations off right with a delicious breakfast generously sponsored by local businesses.

If you'd like to get in on the action and volunteer a few hours please contact Brandi at 212-3115

Cats TNR is a Neepawa-based charity that works to help alleviate the stray and feral cat population, by using a trap, neuter, return program, as well as a rehabilitate and adoption program for sociable felines.