Kinosota residents asked to help search for woodpecker

Details Published on Friday, June 30, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Banner

Volunteers from the Manitoba Important Bird Areas Program will be heading out to the Kinosota-Leifur Important Bird Area (IBA) on Sunday, July 9 to look for the globally threatened Red-headed Woodpeckers.

The Kinosota-Leifur IBA is thought to host more than 50 pairs of Red-headed Woodpecker, a globally important concentration of this species. This species prefers open, grazed woodlots, with standing dead trees. It is distinct, with a vivid red head and a large prominent white patch on its lower back. It is thought that declines in its breeding population are due to loss of this very specialized and disappearing habitat. It is also a migrant, unlike the more common and familiar types of woodpeckers, arriving in Manitoba in May and wintering in the southeastern United States.

We will be driving along roads in the area, identifying habitat and counting the number of woodpeckers and other birds of interest in this area.

If you are interested in joining us for this event, please contact Tim Poole, IBA Coordinator for Manitoba at 204-943-9029 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.