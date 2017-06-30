Grandparents summer, now on at the Beautiful Plains Museum

Details Published on Friday, June 30, 2017

Submitted

The Beautiful Plains Museum

Come visit the Beautiful Plains Museum for Grandparents Summer! To celebrate Canada’s 150th, we are inviting all grandparents to bring their grandchildren to the museum. Learn about your family history, while exploring the museum’s many unique artifacts – you might even find something donated by your ancestors!

Children will be provided with a list to question to ask their grandparents to learn more about how older generations worked, learned and played. There will be many games and activities to enjoy together, including filling out a family tree.

Did you know that children with families that discuss everyday events and family history, often have higher self-esteem, better coping skills, and lower rates of depression and anxiety? Family storytelling can also help a child grow into a young adult that feels attached to the important people in their life. Be sure to include family stories in everyday activities to keep an active imagination. They cost us only our time and memories and encourage us to connect with others. Therefore, to all of our valued grandparents, be generous with your stories, remembering that your grandchildren will have them for a lifetime and pass them on.

To enjoy all of the wonderful activities the museum has to offer, stop by anytime during our business hours (June: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday), (July and August: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and stat holidays), or call 204-476-3896 if you’d like to book a tour. The museum is located at 91 Hamilton Street in the former Neepawa CNR station and admission is by donation. I look forward to seeing you this summer!